A young woman has taken to TikTok warning long-haul flyers about the dangers of not walking around or moving during your flight.

Lois Chitticks, 26, recently moved from London to Australia and slept for most of the 20-hour flight, resulting in a painful and potentially dangerous blood clot in her leg, Daily Mail reports.

“About one day after I got off the plane, my left leg, which is apparently the most frequent leg for a DVT,” she said referring to deep vein thrombosis.

Describing her symptoms, Chitticks said, “I started feeling like my left leg was swollen, it was kind of like I’d pulled a muscle and I actually said to my girlfriend ‘it feels like I’ve got a marble stuck in my leg’.

She continued to say her leg was quite warm and said over the next couple of days it got a “little bit worse”, enough for her to go to the doctor where she had an ultrasound and blood tests before doctors found a 4cm blood clot in her leg.

To avoid blood clots, put your compression socks or stockings on in the morning, before you leave for your flight. Photo / Getty Images

The woman said she hadn’t had any health problems and the clot was a consequence of sitting too long while on a long-haul flight.

Speaking to Femail, the woman said before embarking on the flight, her dad gave her compression tights and told her to move around; however, Chitticks said “During the flight I didn’t really get up at all as I was just so comfortable in my aisle seat. I got up once at the end of both flights to use the bathroom — other than that I just slept the whole time.

“I massively regret that now,” she stated.

The chance of developing a clot is high for for any person travelling long periods and even more so for those who are on certain medications, have a family history of clots, smoke or already have circulation issues.

Since discovering the clot, doctors believe it will go away on its own because Chitticks is a young and healthy woman. However, she will have to be careful for the next three to six months and wear compression socks.

If the clot doesn’t dissolve on its own, doctors have advised Chitticks she will have to go on blood thinners for up to 12 months.

“If the DVT doesn’t go away or moves I will need to go on blood thinners for up to a year,” she told the news outlet, adding, “I’m worried that it might move or that I’ll be prone to them later in life. I feel silly too as I should have just got up a few times!”

In her TikTok video, she told viewers, “This is your sign to wear flight socks, get up and walk around a little bit and don’t be as silly as I was.”