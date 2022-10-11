Few things ruin a trip quite like arriving at your destination only to find your bags have gone walkabouts. Here's how to avoid losing your precious belongings in the first place and what can help them be reunited with you as soon as possible if the worst does happen.

An Air Canada passenger was left in tatters after her luggage was returned to her late and torn to shreds.



Casey Dubyk, 27, from Vancouver was delighted to finally be reunited with her clothes after her luggage was delayed by a mishandling issue.



She was less delighted by the state they returned in.



The heartbroken traveller took to TikTok to share her let down and pictures of her wearing the shredded clothes.



"POV Air Canada lifting you up and then completely destroying you in a matter of seconds," she captioned the video, which has been seen almost a million times.

It took Dubyk "a good 10 seconds" to realise anything was wrong, "until my brain realised I shouldn't see a highlighter yellow sweater in a closed bag."

There was no warning as to what state the clothes were in when they turned up, late and in shreds.

Dubyk told local media that the luggage wasn't supposed to be checked. Due to her liquid toiletries being over the limit, the screening agent told her she would have to check the duffel bag. "I don't feel good about this," she told Daily Hive.

This dread was confirmed once she got to the baggage claim and the luggage was a no show.





On arrival in Calgary, Air Canada's baggage service told her that the bag had not made it onto the plane and was coming on a later flight from Vancouver.



True to their word, the bag was delivered to her hotel and was waiting for her later that night.



However they failed to mention the state that the bag and her luggage was in.



A follow up video recorded Dubyk's reaction after she realised "Air Canada actually ruined my lost luggage."



A statement from the airline said they were dealing with the case.

"Despite our best efforts, in relatively rare instances things don't go as planned and baggage may regrettably sustain damage during the journey," stated the airline.

"We deal with our customers directly to resolve baggage claims in accordance with our conditions of carriage."

Dubyk said she had submitted a claim to Air Canada for $1,428 on the day she received her luggage, and was told that an agent would get back to her in 45 days.

Following the viral video, the airline was far quicker than their initial estimate. On Wednesday Air Canada said it would be fully compensating the passenger as well as an additional CAD$300 in flight credit.

"I 1,000 per cent believe that they felt a little bit of pressure from social media because other travel accounts with big followings reposted the TikTok," she told the Hive. "It did gain a lot of traction."