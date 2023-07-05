A bold plane passenger has gone viral on TikTok after leaving her number on a napkin. Photo / TikTok, nataliebonbon

A bold plane passenger has gone viral on TikTok after leaving her number on a napkin. Photo / TikTok, nataliebonbon

A woman’s mile-high love story has gone viral on TikTok after deciding her note to a good-looking passenger was too cute not to share.

TikToker Natalie Bonbon confessed to “shooting her shot” after catching the eye of a “cute” passenger in the row in front. She made a bold proposal on the back of an airplane napkin and it paid off.

On the Southwest Airlines service from Nashville to San Diego this weekend, the woman spent almost the whole 4-hour flight thinking of how to introduce herself.

“I’m already on the plane, and I see him getting on and think ‘oh he’s cute,’” she explained via the short video clip. “The entire plane ride I was thinking, ‘should I shoot my shot?’”

In such close proximity she feared rejection and the horrendous prospect of spending the whole flight feeling “awkward”. She played it cool.

“I didn’t want to make it awkward so I waited until the very end,” she explained.

Natalie shot this cutie an airplane note, and it paid off! Photo / TikTok, nataliebonbon

She came up with a slick ploy, using just a biro and the back of a paper serviette.

“I tapped him on the shoulder by the window, and he turns around and says ‘oh did I drop this?” and I was like ‘just open it.’”

The man read the short note carefully. Natalie left everything ‘up in the air’ as the handsome stranger was left to make the next move.

“If you’re single / interested text me sometime =)” read the note, along with her number.

“Freaking out because he turned round and introduced himself” she updated the video which racked up almost 3 million views.

Of course after the high-stakes introduction, the internet was dying to know what happened next.

They didn’t have to wait long for an update. Shortly after arriving in California, Natalie shared a text from the mystery traveller.

Natalie made users swoon with her airplane note. Photo / TikTok, nataliebonbon

“Hey Natalie, nice to meet you. And yest single and interested,” it read.

“Bold move — well done!” one comment congratulated her. “Catch flights and feelings,” wrote said.

With the ultimate meet cute, another suggested Southwest should shout the couple free flights.

“This calls for free honeymoon flights if it works out,” a third person said.

Natalie reported that “yes” they did catch up afterwards.

She said that the first date “went well” and they only live around 20 minutes away from each other. “He did ask to see me again later this week so we’ll see… we joked about me shooting my shot,” she wrote.