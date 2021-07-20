Woman busts man on flight calling her fat in messages to his girlfriend. Video / TikTok

Woman busts man on flight calling her fat in messages to his girlfriend. Video / TikTok

A US woman was horrified to find her fellow passenger on the plane was messaging someone else about how fat she was.

The woman took to TikTok to detail her experience of sitting next to the man as he texted his girlfriend about the woman being "fat".

Landen Ewing shared a video of her experience on a flight back home from Nashville, when the incident happened.

"About a month ago I was coming back from Nashville and I was sitting on the plane and this guy sits next to me and it's just me and him in the row," she said in the video.

Many speculated the passenger did it because he thought she was hot. Photo / TikTok

"He has his phone out, way out in front of him where I can see it.

"Anyway I'm sitting next to him and I'm reading his texts with his girlfriend and she's asking him how the flight's going, you know, just casual conversation like that."

She then caught a glimpse of the man's messages about her appearance.

"He says, 'Too small with this fat ass' next to me, and she says, 'Hahaha tell her about Keto,'" Lauren continued in the video.

The TikTok user shared a photo of the man's text messages on his phone.

TikTok user Landen Ewing caught the man sat next to her on a flight texting his girlfriend to call her fat. Photo / TikTok

"He continued to type out, 'I'll be all right, don't think we'll make it off the ground.'

"He continued to talk about how awful it was and how he hates being on small flights with fat people," she said.

"So if you're his wife or girlfriend and you see this, your boyfriend sucks!"

The video left TikTok users appalled at the man's behaviour.

"He totally thought you were hot and didn't want his girlfriend to know he was sitting next to someone so attractive," one person commented.

"Sounds like he's been in trouble with his GF before … sorry you had to read that," another one said.

"No sis he thought you were beautiful and his girlfriend is so insecure that she doesn't trust him," someone else replied.