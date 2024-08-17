The Kennedy Walking Track in Mission Beach, a place known for its sparkling waves and swaying palm trees. Photo / Supplied

An easy two-hour drive from Cairns, Mission Beach is a tiny town of around 1500 people. Its recent claim to fame is as the set of the Netflix series, Irreverent. Many locals were extras, and some cafes and shops even display proud pictures of ‘that time Hollywood came to town.’

It’s not hard to see why it was chosen - its vast blush-hued sands, sparkly waves lapping the shoreline, and palm trees swaying lazily in the sun are a director’s dream.

There’s a haphazard set of shops in the centre, and there are little indications everywhere that it was once populated mainly by hippies and artists (organic cafes, boho dress sense, lots of art). It was definitely more popular with backpackers than those seeking a luxurious escape.

Enjoy blush-hued sands and sparkly waves lapping the shoreline at Mission Beach. Photo / Tourism Tropical North Queensland

But that is slowly changing. The rebirth of the Elandra Resort last year has introduced some more upscale accommodation to the scene, complete with stunning architecture and pool, stylish rooms, beautiful views - and a cracking restaurant you can visit, even if you’re not staying.

The rebirth of the Elandra Resort last year has introduced some more upscale accommodation to the scene. Photo / The Elandra Resort

If food is your thing, you’ll be surprised by some of the other excellent options in this tiny town.

There’s Charlie’s Beach House where the talented owner, who is Middle Eastern but raised in the Caribbean, melds a fusion of his cultures with local produce. “It was a no-brainer when I saw all those banana plantations - I knew I must be able to get plantain too, which is a staple in Caribbean cuisine.”

Charlie has a wild-looking steampunk-style smoker out the front, so brisket undergoes a 20-hour cook like no other. The blend of his heritage is evident: flatbread, tahini creme, and smoked eggplant sit happily next to black beans, smoked brisket, jerk chicken, and patacones on the menu. There’s a reason it can be hard to get a table in this rustic beachfront eatery.

Charlie’s Beach House in Mission Beach. Photo / Supplied

And then there’s Laundro Lounge. A small town in tropical north Queensland is not exactly where you’d expect to find a laundromat serving cocktails and excellent food from chefs that rotate every two weeks, but that’s exactly what’s happening in the main street.

The owners fly in chefs from their Melbourne businesses so it can be authentic Sri Lankan one fortnight, then Middle Eastern, Italian, or Cuban the next. It may be hard to wrap your head around washing your smalls while you eat, but trust me, I did it, and it was the most interested I’ve ever been in laundry.

Even the local brewhouse has better-than-average food. The Garage serves up mouthwatering pizzas and a selection of other big-flavour options like Barramundi fish curry in banana leaf and beef skewers with local Papaya salad.

And if you ever need a sweet treat, many local shops sell the highly addictive Feel Good Bananas, made in Mission Beach using broken bananas dipped in organic chocolate and frozen.

There are plenty of great eats at Mission Beach. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

And there’s plenty to keep you busy too.

Reef Adventures run a lively, fun trip out to the enchanting Great Barrier Reef, particularly good for anyone looking for a bit of adrenaline as the boat ride out is as life-affirming as the snorkelling.

The spots they take you to are pristine, and you can’t turn your head in any direction without encountering another school of darting vibrant tropical fish. It’s pretty common to see turtles, and the area is a great breeding ground, so you won’t only see larger fish but plenty of tiny friends too. The crew is considerate and empathetic with everyone, even if you’re not a confident swimmer.

There’s big history with the Great Barrier Reef in these parts - 15 minutes up the road in Bingil Bay is where John Busst launched his campaign to end all mining and other exploitation of it in the 1960s, which ultimately led to it becoming the protected marine treasure it is today.

The Great Barrier Reef is accessible via lively boat trips from Reef Adventures. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

If you’re feeling even more adventurous, Mission Beach is a popular spot for skydiving. I can personally attest that jumping out of a plane at 4570m, freefalling, then gliding silently in over the reef, landing right on the beach will forever be a life highlight.

There are also picturesque swimming holes, white water rafting on the beautiful Tully Gorge, sugar cane plantation tours, and the whimsical, heritage-listed wonderland that is Paronella Park is only a 40-minute drive away.

Built by Spanish immigrant Jose Paronella in the 1930s, this 5ha property had a castle, waterfalls, a giant ballroom, and vibrant botanical gardens in its heyday and is now preserved as eerily fabulous extensive moss-covered ruins. It’s well worth the guided tour, and you can even feed fish and turtles.

The nearby Paronella Park, built in the 1930s by Spanish immigrant Jose Paronella, features moss-covered ruins, a castle, waterfalls, and vibrant botanical gardens. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

The local walks are also magical; while New Zealanders are no strangers to beautiful beaches, this is different as the soft sands lead directly into ancient rainforest, which predates the Amazon significantly.

One minute you’re walking amidst twisted vines, well aware there are cassowaries in that dense foliage, the next minute you pop out on a beach that looks like it’s been ripped straight out of a Tourism Australia campaign.

While New Zealanders are no strangers to beautiful beaches, they're different in Mission Beach. Photo / Tourism Tropical North Queensland

And as if all of this couldn’t get any better, there’s chocolate. Mission Beach is home to Charley’s, one of the few places in the Southern Hemisphere where you can see the whole tree-to-bean process from those magical cacao pods on bushes to bars that have won recognition at the International Cocoa Of Excellence programme at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris.

On that artisan food thread, there’s a lot of it at the Pocket, which stocks many local Queensland sauces, cookies, rubs, preserves, pickles, and gorgeous items for your home.

It’s an old packing shed, and if you turn up on the weekends, it’s an amazing community space - there’s always something going on, from farmers’ markets to second-hand clothing events. You can grab a coffee and one of their legendary toasties or an icecream made from fruit they grow themselves (don’t miss the soursop) - kids will love feeding the farm animals too.

Mission Beach is home to Charley’s Chocolate Factory, one of the few places in the Southern Hemisphere where you can see the entire tree-to-bean process, producing award-winning chocolate recognised internationally. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

In short, there really is something for every type in Mission Beach. It’s the perfect mix of small-town charm, quirky characters, and impressive tourist activities. And soon is probably the right time to visit, lest any of that should change.

Checklist

MISSION BEACH, QUEENSLAND

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Cairns with one stopover with Jetstar, Qantas and Air NZ. The drive time to Mission Beach is about two hours.

DETAILS

queensland.com/nz/en/home