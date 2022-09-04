Why travelling long-haul with a toddler was the best thing I ever did

What started off as a trip from hell, turned into the best adventure of my life. Photo / Supplied

Jenni Mortimer shares her tale of the tears, tantrums and triumphs of travelling with a toddler.

As I sat down for the 13-and-a-half-hour trip to Vancouver with my 3-year-old son, I felt smug. A bag full of snacks, an iPad full of shows and a pile of new toys for him to discover - I had it all.



After all, I had meticulously prepared for this trip, reading blogs, buying the gimmick travel tools, and creating a run sheet in my head.



But as dinner service concluded and tray tables remained down, my son went on a rampage that filled me with regret. Muffins, cups of tea and fruit chunks were strewn on the floor, my pants were covered in korma and my overtired son was hell-bent on getting off the plane.

The next hour involved tears and a total lack of compassion from fellow passengers who reclined their seats into him as I attempted to comfort him.



But what started off as a trip from hell turned into the best trip of my life as I realised not only the incredible resilience of my son, but my own resilience too as I surrendered to a new type of exploration – that of travelling with a toddler.

The dinosaur neck pillow was cute, but the tantrum was not. Photo / Supplied

With borders opening, I finally got the chance to visit my family and introduce them to my son. So I booked the tickets, flew into Vancouver and drove for three hours to stay with my family in Washington State.

Cue the tears in the back seat, overtired tantrums, and jetlag.

But as we settled into a night at the hotel, ordered room service, and shared a super-king bed, I began to see why travelling with a toddler was the best thing ever.

Toddlers help you see the magic in things you might otherwise miss, or take for granted. From a hotel minibar to the sheer mass of a Costco piece of pizza. A train ride and the endless aisles of Walmart. Patting a goat, a dog and a chicken and the first hug with the aunt you've never met. Seeing a 3-year-old in awe of the world around him made me realise that this big scary world that I had feared for the last two-and-a-half years is actually still full of magic.

In the past my holiday highlights were tramping the Inca trail, filling bags at America's biggest mall, and snapping selfies at the Eiffel Tower. But my highlight this trip was watching my son dance to disco lights in a bowling alley - squealing with joy as his mother met his request to join in.

Not only did travelling alone with a toddler make me a better mum, but it also made me see the world was still full of magic. Photo / Supplied

Watching a toddler discover the world is one of the purest forms of joy. And though many fear the meltdowns and screaming car trips that come with travelling with kids this age, the reward far outweighs the noise.

When my son asked to play in an urban park water fountain, four hours before our flight home, my instant response was "hell no". But the clothes could go in a plastic bag, he would dry, and the memories of him with his shirt off, sopping wet, laughing and running through downtown Vancouver would last forever. So we went for it.

I returned from the trip feeling exhausted but victorious. My son not only got to see the world, but also to see a better version of his mother - someone who wasn't constantly taking work calls, worrying about the "what ifs" and someone who could laugh over a lap full of korma.

Letting my son play in the water fountains in Vancouver was better than seeing any landmark. Photo / Supplied

My top tips for travelling with toddlers:

Pack all the snacks: However many snacks you think you need, double that and then add some for yourself.

Ditch the plane meal: My son hated the plane dinner provided for him and didn't touch it. Feed them prior and ditch the kid's meal - which is served earlier - unless you want to wear it. Airlines also won't clear a child's plate until adult meal service is entirely over.

Let them play in the water fountain: The clothes will dry and the memories will last forever.

Get a rental car: A rental car changed the game for us and became a second home base. When it all got too much, a sleep in the car seat and the ability to get the hell out of there fixed all.

Bring your own car seat and stroller: Most airlines let you check a car seat and stroller for free and having equipment you know changes everything. We borrowed a stroller that collapsed down so small it fitted in the overhead locker, and it was perfect.

Get Skycouch: If your budget allows, get the Skycouch. A good night's sleep for kids this age means an enjoyable first few days of your holiday.

Don't recline your seat: If you see a parent struggling with children behind you, don't be a d*** and recline your seat. That extra 10cm when you are holding and comforting a crying child is the difference between them quickly dozing off, and another hour of screaming for all to enjoy.