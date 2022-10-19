Travel Twitter was puzzled this morning to see Ryanair publicise a spat with the comedian.

The jovial British television personality James Corden has been banned from a budget airline after reports of "extremely nasty" behaviour. Possibly.

"James Corden BANNED from Ryanair" alongside a mugshot of Corden in a plane cabin.

Hundreds wrote in for more context for this celebrity cancellation. Many demanded to know what the airline had against the actor and "all round nice guy".

Ryanair's impish social media team did not respond.

Many speculated that it was in relation to another internet spat between Corden and the New York restaurant Balthazar.

How can you ban James Corden?!



He is the funniest most charismatic comedian and all round nice guy this country has ever exported.



James Corden represents the UK so well in the USA.



James has an OBE for a reason. — Benji 🇬🇧 (@WrestlerBenji) October 18, 2022

Yesterday, restaurateur Keith McNally called the comedian a "tiny Cretin of a man", in a social media post, shaming him for past behaviour in his restaurant.

He outed the television star as "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

McNally reported that the "funny man" demanded a round of free drinks after discovering a hair in his soup. What sounds like the set-up of a "waiter, waiter" joke was no laughing matter.

Balthazar owner Keith McNally described Corden's behaviour as 'Diabolical'. Photo / Instagram, keithmcnallynyc

A second incident reported by the restaurateur to have happened on 9 October and involved Corden abusing staff for his wife's "egg yolk omelette" being served with egg white and fries instead of salad.

This indiscretion reportedly sent the comedian into a rage, yelling "like crazy":

"Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!" Corden is said to have shouted.

Earlier today McNally updated his social media feed saying Corden had been in touch and "apologised profusely".

McNally said he rescinded the ban immediately.

"Anyone magnanimous enough to apologise to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere," he wrote.

As to whether he will be invited back to fly with the Irish airline, Ryanair is yet to update its post.

One assumes Corden has landed on the airline's no-fly list for life.

The airline's edgy take on topical humour has seen it recently take pot shots at celebrities including the media mogul Alex Jones - who was recently ordered to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims over $900,000,000.

The airline tweeted a picture of Jones, bemused in a Ryanair cabin along with the caption:

"Proof if you're down a billion you can still holiday in Europe."