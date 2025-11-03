Glencoe House in Inverness. Photo / Supplied

As Europe’s southern hotspots overheat and overflow, Inverness, the capital of the Highlands, is emerging as a cool, cultural base for exploring Scotland’s wild north, writes Naomi Chadderton.

When it comes to international travel, there’s no denying that an increasing number of people are starting to turn their back on popular hotspots. Venice is rationing day-trippers, Santorini is sweltering, and even Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, can feel overrun during peak times. But a few hours north, there’s one under-the-radar gem that is quietly coming into its own, and for very good reason.

Dubbed the gateway to the Highlands, the compact Scottish city of Inverness is increasingly drawing travellers seeking cooler adventures thanks to its blend of Highland warmth, culture and access to some of Scotland’s most stirring landscapes, and it’s not hard to see why. Despite its modest size (it is home to around just 50,000 residents) it feels both lively and local – big enough for a night at the theatre or a good meal, small enough that everyone still says hello.

Whether you’re walking the banks of the River Ness, which cuts right through the centre, admiring its cluster of handsome Victorian buildings or perusing its many landmarks like St Andrew’s Cathedral and the old Victorian Market, now home to cafés and independent shops, there’s plenty to keep travellers of all ages entertained. What’s more, it’s got an impressive a creative streak too – Eden Court Theatre draws national productions, while weekend food markets showcase everything from Highland cheeses to small-batch gin. Come summer, the Inverness Highland Games will be in full swing, too – expect Highland dancing, caber tossing, strongest man and woman events, piping competitions, haggis hurling and more.

Here we explore where to stay, what to see, and how to experience the Highlands from this increasingly magnetic base.