Never considered the Pacific a foodie destination? Think again. There’s plenty to explore on the culinary front in all the tropical holiday spots Kiwis love to visit, writes Alexia Santamaria

Here are some ideas for your next Pacific holiday - from fish sandwiches to French cheese to Fijian cooking experiences and everything in between.

Experience a little bit of France in the South Pacific

Dive into French patisserie at L’Atelier Gourmand, discover cheesy delights at Les Halles d’Alexandre, and unravel more treats at Port Moselle Market. There's an adventure on every plate. Photo / 123rf

Can’t afford the fare to Paris? At a three-hour flight from Auckland, New Caledonia is much closer, and you get all your joie de vivre in a sublime tropical setting. Okay, there’s no Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe, but you’re really not going to care when you’re sipping your cocktail by the lagoon.

There’s plenty of great food to experience - places like Marmite et Tire Bouchon twist up modern French dishes with Pacific flavours (with delicious results), and there are also fabulous options for a French patisserie fix at outlets like L’Atelier Gourmand or cheese and charcuterie from Les Halles d’Alexandre (top tip, the supermarkets are also great for cheese exploration and the Port Moselle Market is full of treats too).

There are now more opportunities to experience local Kanak food as well, and if you’re looking for a contemporary spin on the indigenous dishes of New Caledonia, definitely check out Chef Alphonse Koce’s restaurant Celeneraw. He’s worked in Paris, London and Dubai and brought this experience home to combine it with native ingredients.

Eat like a local in Rarotonga

Food from the Rarotonga Progressive Dining experience with Cook Islands Tours. Photo / Dan Ahwa

We all want to know what other people eat in their homes, don’t we? Even more so in another country. Scoring an invite to dinner at a local’s house might not be easily achievable (unless you’re really good at making friends) but the Progressive Dinner by Cook Islands Tours in Rarotonga is definitely the next best thing. This is an amazing culinary experience. Not only do you get to eat at three different houses for starters, mains and desserts (outdoor tables rather than piling into their dining room) but you’ll also meet whoever is at home at the time - relatives, pets, grandma, the neighbours.

Real fruit smoothies are a popular offering at Rarotonga's Punanga Nui markets. Photo / Cook Islands Tourism

In some houses, you’ll even get a tour of the garden - complete with trees heaving with juicy mango, citrus, pawpaw and other tropical treasures, depending on the season. Some of the other delights worth trying are the sublime once-a-week French pastries from VMB - get up early as they sell out fast; fresh fish sandwiches from The Mooring Fish Cafe and an abundance of produce and local ready-to-eat food at Punanga Nui Markets. If you’re lucky enough to be heading to gorgeous Aitutaki, make sure you stop in at Avatea Cafe (the local fish poached in their signature coconut sauce is superb.

All your fresh fish dreams come true in Niue

A coconut crab in Niue. Photo / Supplied

Many people head to Niue because of the big fish action. The extremely deep water accessible almost immediately after launching means it won’t be long before you encounter species like marlin, tuna, mahimahi, wahoo and giant trevally. This is also good for those who like to eat, as the results of these fishing trips pop up in various forms around the island. One of the most local ways to taste the treasures of Niue’s waters is at Washaway Cafe.

Perched above Avatele Beach, this rustic joint opens only on Sunday afternoons and you’ll meet plenty of locals there enjoying a hearty burger or fish sandwich, washed down with a cold beer by the water. Write what you’ve eaten and drunk in the book and settle it all at the end. The Crazy Uga is owned by the same crowd and is another place for a chunky fresh fish sandwich during the week. If you prefer your local fish raw, try Kai Ika (they’ve now started brewing craft beer there too) and Fana Cafe will always have a fresh fish offering among their other delicious dishes.

Learn to cook Fijian style

A stay at Six Senses (just a 45-minute boat ride from Denarau) can include a wonderful Fijian cooking experience. Photo / Supplied

If you’re heading to Fiji on a luxury trip and food is your thing, a stay at Six Senses (just a 45-minute boat ride from Denarau) comes with some great culinary experiences. Aside from their varied restaurants - they have a huge vege garden, where they grow a lot of what they serve - and they make fresh ice cream every day on site. They also have a wonderful Fijian cooking experience where you watch the chef - you can help if you want - prepare traditional dishes as taught to him by his grandfather, all in a lush garden setting. See how Fijians get that unique smokey taste in their coconut cream by squeezing it with hot rocks, and learn how to wrap food in banana leaves and cook it over wood and heated stones.

Other luxury accommodation with culinary benefits include the incredible market shop and lunch at The Fiji Orchid ( you’ll see fish come off the boats in Lautoka and fresh fruit and vegetables in lush abundance at the markets which you’ll go back and cook in the restaurant kitchen) and the Food Safari at Nanuku Resort where you’ll even catch your own mud crabs for your meal.

Check out Vanuatu’s emerging artisan producer scene

The food markets in Port Vila on the Vanuatu mainland of Efate. Photo / Martin Sykes

Lots of wonderful things are made and grown in Vanuatu and you can visit some of these artisan producers to see them in action. 83 Islands Distillery is in the business of craft rum but also makes limited-edition gins and other spirits using local ingredients; It has just launched tours of the distillery, much to the delight of tourists. If you visit Gaston Chocolat’s original shop in Port Vila you’ll see beans grown in the islands being made into bars of deep brown deliciousness in their workshop.

Visit Tanna Coffee and you’ll see how your fairtrade cuppa made from beans grown in volcanic soil comes to be (you can grab a bite after you’ve finished looking around too). A visit to the market - Port Vila Market House will turn up products like local vanilla, spices and fresh turmeric and if you want to learn how to combine food from the market, check out Papaya Loco where Chef Marcus will take you around, then back to the kitchen at the B&B he runs with his wife so you can whip up lunch together. He’s of Portuguese descent if you like the idea of Macanese Food, but he’s also spent time with Vanuatu’s Aunties and Mammas, learning how to cook traditional cuisine.

Complement your South Pacific holiday with the best South Pacific cuisine. Photo / Unsplash

So do think of food when you think of a Pacific holiday; this is just a small sample of what’s available only hours from our doorstep. With an abundance of fresh produce, fish and seafood at their disposal and innovative minds bringing more tours, classes, products and great eateries to life it’s only going to get better and better.