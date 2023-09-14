Many of the 206 rooms have floor-to-ceiling views across the city, taking in sights like the Vancouver Public Library, BC Place Stadium, and the harbor, with seaplanes visible. Photo / Barry Calhoun

Jacqui Loates-Haver stays at the Hilton Vancouver Downtown and immerses herself in the heart of the city.

Location: In the centre of Vancouver’s eclectic CBD area and arguably one of the best addresses in town.

Style: A large, 31-storey, modern 4-star hotel with all the mod-cons. The hotel building is famous for its undulating facade which is based on the curves of a baby grand piano.

Price: A one queen, two-room suite, NZ$608 per night; one king deluxe two-room suite $630 per night.

Perfect for: Using as a base to discover all this lively city has to offer, with easy access to public transport and the cruise ship terminals.

Hilton Vancouver Downtown offers various room types, including one queen, two-room suite, and one king deluxe two-room suite, catering to all types of travellers. Photo / Barry Calhoun

Check in: Entering the hotel via street level takes you into the concierge area, where the staff are welcoming and helpful, with a hefty dose of Canadian good humour thrown in. Take the lift up a floor for check-in, which opens at 4pm each day. The check-in process was smooth, the staff friendly.

Rooms: Many of the 206 rooms have spectacular views across the city. We stayed in a king suite which took in a floor-to-ceiling vista across to the water, including the Vancouver Public Library and BC Place Stadium. You could even spot seaplanes buzzing in and out of the harbour.

The suite was spacious and light-filled. Decor is understated in white, silver and blue. After a long flight from Auckland, it was a joy to find a huge and extremely comfortable bed on offer, with blackout curtains.

All the usual kit was on hand including free wifi and a large selection of cable TV channels to watch on the screens in the lounge and bedroom.

As is standard in many hotels currently, there were no mini-bar products on offer in the fridge, but there was a handy microwave, tea-making facilities and a Nespresso machine.

The Hilton Vancouver Downtown has an undulating facade inspired by the curves of a baby grand piano, giving it a unique architectural appeal. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: I love an agreeable his and hers sink, but only a single basin was on offer here. The bathroom was generously proportioned though, with a large bathtub and walk-in rain shower. Toiletries were by smart British brand Crabtree and Evelyn.

Food & drink: A buffet-style breakfast was included in the room rate, and it was standard hotel fare. If you want a wider set of options, there are several excellent cafes and restaurants around nearby Homer and Robson streets with indoor and outdoor dining, which are well worth a visit.

You can relax with a pre-dinner snifter at the hotel’s Hendricks Resto Lounge, which has a comprehensive drinks and food menu available.

Facilities: A big tick for the heated outdoor pool, plus a sauna, steam room and a well-equipped gym. Parking and valet parking was extra and the concierge team were extremely helpful with handling baggage and dispensing local advice. The one bugbear was the lifts – there was usually a queue, as there are only two elevators servicing the entire hotel.

Family Friendly: We weren’t travelling with children, but plenty of people were – the hotel is well set up for families with adjoining rooms, although there was no babysitting service available. There are also pet-friendly rooms on offer.

In the neighbourhood: The hotel is situated centrally near two major sports stadiums and the excellent Telus World Science Centre. The historic districts of Yaletown and Gastown are both an easy walk, where you’ll find plenty of good bars, boutiques, restaurants and fast-food outlets.

Simon’s Bike Hire is located opposite the hotel if you want to see sights via pedal power, or there’s easy access to all public transport – a bus stop is located right outside the hotel’s front door.

The bustling Granville Island, which is a mecca of wonderful markets, cafes and restaurants is only a 10-minute taxi ride away. Or you can board one of the Aquabus water taxis down at the waterfront. It’s a picturesque way to get around the downtown area. If a hop-on, hop-off bus tour is more your speed, there are numerous bus stops near the hotel. It’s a great option to see the city’s highlights including the beautiful Stanley Park.

The hotel is equipped with a heated outdoor pool, sauna, steam room, and a well-equipped gym, providing various recreational options for guests. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: In keeping with Hilton’s international accessibility policy, there are good facilities throughout the hotel, including rooms with roll-in showers and lowered loo seats. You can also book a mobility and hearing-accessible room, which features an accessible tub, visual alarm and notifications for door knocks and phone calls. There are some restrictions for access to the spa and swimming pool.

Sustainability: For shorter stays, guests need to request housekeeping and clean towels. The suite had small recycling bins although the room was stocked with single-use bottled water and toiletries. The hotel chain uses the LightStay environmental measurement and reporting system across their portfolio.

Should you stay? The location is spot on, but the pricing in NZ dollars is high. If you’re after a no-frills, clean, comfortable stay, this is on the money.

Contact: hilton.com