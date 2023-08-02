Rydges Melbourne is one of the only hotels in the city with a heated rooftop pool. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes stays at the recently reopened Rydges Melbourne

Location: On Exhibition St, in the heart of Melbourne’s theatre district and Chinatown.

Style: A 70s concrete hotel block that’s been given a contemporary and stylish upgrade with a full renovation.

Price: From AU$255 ($276) per night.

Perfect for: A long overdue visit to Australia’s culture capital.

First impressions: Your first interaction with the hotel starts before you’ve even left New Zealand - I received an email just as my flight was about to depart with details of online check-in. This was really easy to do, and meant that when I got to the hotel, I was able to scan the QR code and print out a voucher telling me my room number and giving me a wooden key-card. The idea is to get rid of the traditional check-in desk and long queues, and instead let guests arrive and leave on their own terms, without having to talk to a member of staff. (There are Rydges team members on hand though, if you need assistance with this process.)

Technology innovation allows guests to check in via their mobile devices or self-service kiosks at Rydges Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

This is just one of a number of new-tech innovations Rydges has employed in its new-look hotel, which reopened on July 19. It’s now a flagship property for the Rydges brand, with 370 rooms, as well as 11 meeting areas, and a new rooftop terrace.

Interior design for the hotel came from renowned Sydney-based company Luchetti Krelle, and the results are gorgeous. It all feels very tactile and textural, with pleasant earthy tones, flattering lighting and lots of natural light. Artworks from local designers have been curated by interior stylist Janet Graham.

The lobby is warm and inviting with plenty of plants and lots of seating areas - it’s a space you’d feel very comfortable spending time in, meeting friends, working, or having business meetings.

Rooms: There are three accommodation types in the hotel - 310 King Standard Rooms, 35 Suites and 25 Apartments. I was in the latter and I loved it - I would have happily moved in if I could. There’s a Scandinavian feel (blonde wood, curved couches, wooden floorboards and cosy rugs) with distinctly Australian touches (local artworks, ceramics and products). Apartments are 60sq m, with living and dining spaces, a kitchenette, laundry room, spacious bedroom with showcase freestanding bath, and separate bathroom.

Each room in the hotel has a Rydges-own “Dreambed” and it certainly lived up to its hype - it was the most comfortable hotel bed I’ve slept in for a long time (and I’ve slept in many!).

The large, wall-mounted TVs offer a selection of free movies, and the ability to cast from your own mobile devices. You can also order room service via your TV remote, or on your smartphone by scanning a QR code.

A deluxe apartment at Rydges Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

There were only a couple of negatives I could find with the apartment: First, because the living room shared a wall with the elevator shaft, there was a lot of noise from the machinery moving them up and down through the building. To avoid that, request one that is at the end of the hallway. And second, the bath looks absolutely stunning but was quite impractical, with no comfortable place to rest your neck. I think it’s possibly designed for two people to share but as I was travelling by myself I can’t confirm if this would have made it more comfortable.

Bathroom: Aside from the bath, there’s a large walk-in shower in the separate bathroom with a curved wall design that is like no hotel bathroom I’ve seen before. Twin sinks with backlit mirrors gave plenty of space to spread out, and the curved wall was repeated for the toilet on the other side of the room. Toiletries are from local brand Thankyou, a social enterprise owned by a charitable trust, with all profits funnelled back to initiatives to end extreme poverty. As well as changing the world, the products smell pretty good too.

Curved tiled walls in the bathrooms at Rydges Melbourne, an old hotel that has been given a full, modern, transformation. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: Bossley restaurant is on the ground floor off the lobby, but it’s not just for hotel guests - it’s a place locals will use too. Lunch and dinner menus are modern, hearty and showcase local suppliers, featuring dishes like 28-day aged steaks from Gippsland, handmade burrata, Yarra Valley free-range lamb, and Port Phillip Bay snapper.

If you’re not staying at the hotel, but want to grab a quick dinner before a show, there’s a special 60-minute pre-theatre dining menu, which showcases a selection of menu dishes.

On my first morning I enjoyed the buffet breakfast, with cereals, pastries, and hot dishes ranging from classic bacon and eggs to congee, and on day two, after a late night in the Bossley bar, I opted for room service, which was reasonably priced and very tasty.

Facilities: Rydges Melbourne has one of the city’s only hotel rooftop pools - and it’s heated to a temperature even suitable for Melbourne’s brisk winters. It’s a lovely place to hang out, too, with views of the city, day beds and oversized sun umbrellas. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness centre, with access to the rooftop terrace, where a juice bar is slated to open in the future. The huge ballroom and events space is in what was formerly a notorious Melbourne nightclub, Bobby McGees.

Take a dip early in the morning or late at night at Rydges Melbourne's heated rooftop pool. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: With an easy-to-follow grid layout and excellent public transport, Melbourne is a fantastically easy city to explore. The hotel is across the road from Her Majesty’s Theatre (currently showing 2:22 starring Gemma Ward and Daniel McPherson) and walking distance to other venues in the city (Moulin Rouge! The Musical returns to the Regent Theatre from August 20). Chinatown is close by, and the city is fantastic for shopping, museums, galleries and, of course, eating and drinking.

Family friendly: Twin King Suites have two full-size king beds, a large bathroom and living area. A rollaway bed can be added to the Deluxe or Executive Apartments. Alternatively, there are corner component rooms made up of a corner king room and a one-bedroom apartment, which creates a two-bedroom configuration. These aren’t available to book online yet but can be booked over the phone or via email.

Accessibility: All public spaces have accessible facilities. Accessible suites have features including lower positioned temperature control panel, increased door widths, roll-in shower, shower seat and lower sink in the bathroom, shower and toilet handrails, low drawers and low-hanging wardrobe, and braille room numbers.

Sustainability: There are no single-use plastics in the room - toiletries are in wall-mounted dispensers, and minibar products are in cans and glass bottles. For each night you decline housekeeping services, you receive a $10 food and beverage credit to use during your stay – hang a card on your door prior to 1am to participate

Contact: rydges.com/accommodation/melbourne-vic/melbourne-cbd