Fan favourites: Where are best bars and restaurants in New Zealand's World Cup host cities? Photo / Getty Images

Pack your jerseys (and your appetites) because the Women’s World Cup 2023 is more than just football. Kicking off on July 20, this years event co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is expected to be the largest yet with 64 matches held across the two nations.

While the tournament welcomes more than 30,000 football fans, it’s also an open invitation to explore the diverse food culture in the Downunder. Restaurants in all hosting cities are echoing the international spirits of the competition, offering everything from Japanese to Filipino cuisines. So as the games heat up, make sure to explore the culinary delights that these cities have to offer.

Auckland

July 20 | New Zealand v Norway 19:00, Eden Park

Auckland sets the state of play for the tournament, with the city hosting the first match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park.

Slide into the old-world charm of The Bridgman’s Bistro for some elevated pub fare. Their menu, teeming with traditional dishes and sophisticated entrées, comes alive in a setting reminiscent of the Jazz Age. Perfect for an early meal or a pre-game cocktail.

This Scandanavian eatery couldn’t be more apt for the winter season in New Zealand. Sno (which means Sno in Swedish) is a Scandanavian-inspired restaurant serving Nordic comfort food with a local twist. Have a hearty plate of their succulent Swedish meatballs or treat yourself to a warm glass of their seasonal mulled wine.

July 22 | USA v Vietnam 13:00, Eden Park

A quick hop to Galway Street takes you to Cafe Hanoi, where Asian meets French and and old meets new. Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of pho, bask under the warm glow of paper lanterns, and let the aromas transport you to the heart of Vietnam. Must-tries include the lemongrass chicken, pork ribs, and for dessert, the hot soy milk doughnuts.





July 30 | Norway v Philippines 19:00, Eden Park

For an authentic Filipino dining experience, Boracay Garden on Customs Street West is a must-visit. Relish their signature beef stew and pork skewers, among others, and conclude your meal with a delectable traditional dessert. Equally delightful is Nanam Eatery in Takapuna, where Filipino cuisine and a blend of Asian flavours shines in dishes like black pudding with sorrel mayo, and the fan-favorite taco pao, a steamed bao packed with pork belly. Its beachside location adds an extra layer of appeal, especially when the sunshine is aplenty.

Hamilton

July 22 | Zambia v Japan 19:00, Waikato Stadium

Tucked away on New Zealand’s North Island, in the heart of the Waikato Region, you’ll find Hamilton - the country’s largest inland city. Perched on the banks of the Waikato River, it’s a haven for the gastronomically inclined.

Edo Japanese Restaurant is a local favourite located conveniently near the Waikato Stadium. Edo is a celebration of Japanese cuisine - delectable salmon sashimi, hearty miso ramen, and donburi. If you have a sweet tooth, their green tea icecream is an absolute must, and the iced green tea - a palate cleanser that hits the spot.

July 25 | Switzerland v Norway 20:00, Waikato Stadium

Among the myriad establishments in downtown Hamilton, you’ll find Gothenburg Restaurant. You’d think the Swedish name name would be a giveaway as to where the restaurant’s loyalties lie, but Gothenburg offers a “global tapas” which is a smorgasbord of international flavours. From potato gnocchi smothered in New Zealand’s own Kikorangi blue cheese to spicy kimchi-and-pork dumplings, this spot offers a feast for the senses. They also support local Hamilton craft breweries, so expect a rotating list of seasonal local brews to accompany your meal.

Embrace the Brazilian “Tudo Bem” spirit (which translates to “all good”) at Hamilton’s first churrascaria. If you’ve never experienced Rodizio service, this is your chance. Skewers laden with slow-roasted meat from their open barbecue are brought straight to your table by passadors (meat carvers) who will guide you through each cut. This meaty feast is complemented with Brazilian salads, rice, and bread. The service continues until you say stop.

What’s football without beer? If local craft beers are your thing, make a beeline for Good George Brewing, Hamilton’s homegrown hero. Born in the Frankton suburb with a single brewery and dining hall, Good George now boasts four establishments in the city. Their menu, designed to complement the beers, has some award-winning offerings like the ‘Blue Me, I’m Irish’ burger.

Wellington

July 21 | Spain v Costa Rica 19:30, Wellington Regional Stadium

It’s the perfect time to dine in the crackling warmth of New Zealand’s first wood-fired asadores and parrilla, El Matador, renowned for its vibrant Argentinian-inspired barbecued meats. Go for their Parrillada, a smorgasbord of chicken, chorizo, sweetbreads, beef, and lamb. If you’re up for a round of tapas, the fried calamari and chicken pinchos with chimichurri are great picks.

Whether you’re supporting Spain or all about ‘la pura vida’ - El Matador is sure to please.

July 23 | Sweden v South Africa 17:00, Wellington Regional Stadium

For a pan-African culinary adventure, Mother of Coffee off Cuba Street welcomes you with open arms. The authentic Ethiopian kitchen is distinctly an East African experience - but that doesn’t mean you can’t still root for the Rainbow Nation. Their combo meals offer a taste of everything, from vegan to gluten-free options. Don’t miss their traditional coffee served with the unique herb, tena adam.

When in Wellington, the cafe culture is something you can’t ignore. Over the past two decades, the city has become a hub for coffee enthusiasts, offering flat whites to long blacks. To sample this rich café scene, Caffe L’affare with its own roasting facility is a must-visit. At Fidel’s Cafe, enjoy a slice of Cuba through their coffee and home-style meals. Then there’s the Red Rabbit Coffee Co., where you can savour their Hopper blend along with a fresh sourdough loaf from Leeds Street Bakery.

You can’t leave Wellington without indulging in a classic Kiwi tradition and quintessential comfort food - fish and chips. Wrapped in paper, piping hot, and often enjoyed with Wattie’s tomato sauce, it’s an essential part of New Zealand’s culinary heritage. Common options for the fish include elephant fish, blue warehou, red cod, and various shark species. For this classic dish, Thorndon Chippery, Seaview Takeaway, and Plimmerton Fish Supply come highly recommended.

Dunedin

July 21 | Philippines v Switzerland 17:00, Dunedin Stadium

Titi Restaurant is a gem is known for its innovative “trust the chef” dining concept, where you’ll be served a surprise menu of thoughtfully paired dishes. Imagine looking out over St Clair beach, savouring a five-course degustation of delights like house-made tagliatelle and a Sea Buckthorn Sabayon Tart.

In the mood for some Asian cuisine? Try Futomaki Town, a go-to for Filipino-Japanese dishes in Hanover Street. From succulent pork and teriyaki chicken to distinctive misir, Futomaki Town seamlessly blends diverse culinary traditions.

While you’re exploring Dunedin’s food scene, don’t miss out on the local brewing culture. Emerson’s, one of New Zealand’s original craft breweries, is a must-visit. Give a go at their variety of brews in their tasting room, while watching the brewing process unfold.

If you pine for the Alpine scenery and cuisine of Switzerland, you might find the next best thing in Otago. Heliview Flights has a Helvetian-inspired itinerary out of Cromwell, offering snowy peaks, wine and a fondue picnic.