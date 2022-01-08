Where I'd rather be: F.A.W.C! Festival

November 2021's postponed F.A.W.C festival in Hawke's Bay will now kick off late January 2022. Photo / Getty

So, how was your Christmas? Does a sneaky Ferrero Rocher for breakfast and gorging on more courses than your average degustation restaurant sound familiar?

The month of December has long been accepted as one of indulgence (hurrah!). And long may it continue. Specifically, well into January and February.

With last year's November scheduled F.A.W.C! festival in Hawke's Bay postponed until later this month, it's never been easier to carry on with the non-stop feasting. Because taste buds are made to be used, not abused.

F.A.W.C! (full name Food and Wine Classic), is a multi-day celebration of culinary expertise, showcasing the very best flavours and tastes of Hawke's Bay and beyond. Commencing January 28 and running until February 6, this year's festivities also mark the festival's 10th anniversary.

With tickets selling out faster than hotcakes, or, seeing as this is Hawke's Bay, faster than a bottle of vintage syrah, here are a handful of events that you can still get your hands on.

F.A.W.C is a multiday celebration of culinary expertise, showcasing the very best flavours and tastes of Hawke's Bay and beyond. Photo / Getty

Hawke's Bay Wine Car Boot Party

January 28

A car boot sale with a difference, there are no novelty mugs and sorry-looking teddies to be found here. The only items on sale are fine wines from more than 40 Hawke's Bay wineries.

The Grand Long Lunch

January 28

A longstanding favourite with festival regulars, this F.A.W.C mainstay will once again roll out a long, languid lunch held at a secret – sure-fire stunning – location. Tuck into five courses created by five of the country's leading chefs, all matched with wine.

Brew-tiful Desserts

January 30 & February 6

Calling all those with a sweet tooth (we know you nodded at the Ferrero Rocher reference), lock lips with a trio of decadent desserts from the Bistronomy kitchen, alongside three different coffees from Third Eye Coffee.

Firsthand Coffee Workshop

February 2 & February 4

If your New Year's resolution is to kick the two-a-day cafe-bought latte, how about a money-saving homebrew? The guys at Firsthand Coffee will demonstrate the entire roastery process, with expert tips on how to execute the perfect homemade cup.

The guys at Firsthand Coffee will provide expert tips on how to execute the perfect homemade cup of coffee. Photo / 123rf

Cider, Sunday and Pies

February 13

Three words to titillate any Kiwi: cider, Sunday and pies. Zeffer Cider joins fellow cidermakers to host a Sunday session guaranteed to make your Monday wince. Serving up equal amounts of cider, pies and live music, the only thing they've held back on is the cover charge. This one is free.

For more information and to buy F.A.W.C! tickets, visit www.fawc.co.nz

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz