Giapo Grazioli, co-founder of Giapo with his wife Annarosa. Photo / Sarah Pollok

It’s the height of summer and everyone has icecream on the brain. This is what sets Giapo, an Auckland-based icecream parlour apart from all other ice creameries.

I am Giapo Grazioli, co-founder of Giapo alongside my wife Annarosa. Giapo is an extraordinary icecream parlour in Auckland, but we don’t see Giapo as just an icecream parlour; it’s a special place where we blend art, science and culinary expertise to create unique experiences for those who, like us, find traditional icecream a bit mundane.

Giapo Grazioli and his wife Annarosa. Photo / Supplied

Giapo is a must-visit in Auckland for anyone who, like us, believes that regular icecream can be boring. It goes beyond the traditional experience by combining art with the best ingredients New Zealand has to offer. Visitors not only enjoy exceptional flavours but also witness the creative process behind each treat, making it a memorable and immersive experience.

What sets Giapo apart is our commitment to pushing the boundaries of conventional icecream. We focus on innovation, using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients to craft flavours that are exclusive to Giapo. The interactive and artistic presentation of our creations adds a unique dimension to the icecream experience.

The Colossal Squid, from Giapo. Photo / Supplied

Something most visitors might not be aware of is that Giapo is driven by our own sense of freedom, and my wife and I are still hands-on in the business. The stories behind each flavour add depth to the experience, and we take pride in showcasing the rich diversity and beauty of our surroundings through our icecream.

It’s challenging to pick a favourite flavour out of all my creations, but if I had to choose, it might be one that captures the essence of New Zealand – avocado. I love the farm in Shelly Beach where we source our avocados and I appreciate the people behind it. I love how our icecream can amplify the stories of people.

The future for Giapo involves doing more of what we currently do. We don’t have an expansion plan, instead we aim to keep pushing the boundaries of icecream creation, exploring new flavours and continuing with artistic presentations.

While I can’t give away all our secrets, one thing to know is that our creative process is a collaborative effort. We feel fortunate to work with our chefs Amrit, Jane, and Yewha, as well as the entire team at Giapo, who are passionate about experimenting with flavours and textures. Often, the most incredible ideas come from bouncing concepts around and letting our imaginations run wild.

To find out more and to experience some of Giapo’s unique creations, visit giapo.com