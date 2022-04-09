Wairarapa Balloon Festival takes place at Easter weekend, and includes a meander over Martinborough. Photo / Getty Images

As the newest member of the NZ Herald Travel team, Sara Bunny lets us in on the latest from her adopted hometown.



With its leafy central square and top-notch vineyards just off the main road, Martinborough has long been a popular spot for vino-filled weekends, hen's parties and romantic getaways. But after upping sticks from Auckland a few years ago, I'm now lucky enough to call the place home. Swapping city life for the small-town scene took some getting used to, but Martinborough's big skies, mountain surrounds and creative buzz soon had me hooked. If you haven't visited for a while, here's some of what's new in the Wellington region's favourite wine village.



Bite sized

Martinborough's food truck scene is thriving, with new options popping up regularly to keep snackers, grazers and feasters happy. If you're in the square, stop by 5711 for some of Wairarapa's best burgers, check out Good Times for a range of Kiwi faves with a twist, or treat yourself to an icecream or gelato from It's Quite Cool. On Jellicoe Street, the Social Chef food truck serves up Mexican-inspired goodness with plenty of gluten-free and vege options. Another local fave is Nara; find them parked up at Palliser Estate Winery, while Jawl's Kitchen dishes up delicious Thai food from the truck at Schubert Wines.



Starry, starry night

In Martinborough, the lights are low at night to allow the glittering sky to take centre stage, and it's not just the locals enjoying the sights. Wairarapa's stars are piquing the interest of astronomy experts around the world, and the region is working with the International Dark Sky Association to become an accredited Dark Sky Reserve. See it for yourself with Under the Stars, a Martinborough venture that offers a range of guided stargazing tours with a resident expert. Excursions are dependent on the weather, but Wairarapa's crisp, clear autumn evenings can put on a spectacular show.

Circle your calendar

With many cellar doors open after Good Friday, Easter is a popular time for Martinborough winery-hopping, by bike or on foot. It's also when the region plays host to international balloonists for the Wairarapa Balloon Festival. The hot air balloons will be taking flight en masse from a range of locations throughout the weekend, including a (weather dependent) meander over Martinborough early on Easter Sunday. Check out

nzballoons.co.nz

for the latest details.

Over in Greytown, the

Tweed Ride

on Easter Saturday is the perfect opportunity for dapper dames and lads to don their finest vintage duds for a genteel jaunt on two wheels.

Later in the month, the always bustling Martinborough Fair is scheduled for 30 April, keep up to date at

martinboroughfair.org.nz

.

