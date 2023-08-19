The Venetian harbour town of Rethymno in Crete is laidback and charming. Photo / Getty

Destination of the week: Rethymno, Crete, Greece

Why you should go

Summer is sizzling in Europe. Unfortunately, quite literally in some places. However, the picturesque Greek Island of Crete remains free from wildfires and the unbearably hot temperatures of July have broken. Autumn is approaching, bringing fewer tourists and a more comfortable climate. The island itself is 8450sq km so you’ll want to base yourself in one spot. Our pick is the Venetian harbour town of Rethymno, notably for its laidback ambience, golden beach and Grecian good looks. A short, 50-minute flight from Athens will deposit you in Chania, with Rethymno a one-hour drive east along the dazzling coastline.

Potter around the charming narrow streets laced with fuschia flowers in Rethymno, Crete. Photo / Getty

Top spots

The Old Town in Rethymno oozes rustic charm and delivers every Greek island aesthetic you could crave: cobbled alleyways and sleepy, narrow streets; lazing cats and handsome stone buildings laced with fuschia flowers. Simply walk the back passages to find pretty shops and restaurants that spill on to the pavement. Visit the large Fortezza (fortress) built in 1573 and the historic lighthouse left by the Egyptians. If you have kids in tow, don’t miss a ride on the miniature train, providing a 30-minute skedaddle around the Old Town’s best bits. For everyone else, there’s a large stretch of golden beach and various adjacent bars to pile into for an Aperol Spritz.

Skedaddle around town on the miniature train in Old Town Rethymno, Crete. Photo / Getty

Best eats

Find a bakery, any bakery, and step inside for an artistic array of cakes and patisserie fine fare at which continental Europe excels. The historic port in Old Town is a great spot for lunch, and understandably, you won’t want to miss the seafood. A simple fish salad starts at €18 ($33) so if you’re on a budget, head into the labyrinth of backstreets - set away from the water - for a cheaper bite. You’ll find gyros (kebab meat) everywhere in Crete, with a mammoth pita-packed plate starting from as little as €3.80 (about $7).

The historic port in Old Town is a great spot for lunch: you won’t want to miss the seafood. Photo / Getty

For more things to do in Crete, see visitgreece.gr/islands/crete