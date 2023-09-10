BLACK ZQN owner Nigel Hobbs with an Aston Martin 007 Vantage car beside the Crown Range. Photo / David Oakley

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

From Queenstown with love

The world’s first James Bond Aston Martin experience is coming to Queenstown, thanks to Premium tourism operator BLACK. Experience a rare Aston Martin 007 Vantage – one of only a hundred worldwide and the only model in Australasia – while zipping around the Southern Lakes landscapes. Your movie-buff driver will fill in any 007 knowledge gaps as you go. blackzqn.com

The James Bond Aston Martin experience is coming to Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay’s new tour

Gannet Safaris Overland in Hawke’s Bay is welcoming back its gannets and debuting a brand new excursion for visitors: The Cape Sanctuary Tour. In partnership with Cape Sanctuary, learn more about the regeneration of the Cape Kidnappers peninsula by taking a luxury private vehicle to the protected site and observing the nursery, sand dune system, gannets and a pest-free enclosure teeming with native wildlife. gannetsafaris.co.nz

Gannet Safaris Overland in Hawke’s Bay is debuting a brand new excursion: The Cape Sanctuary Tour. Photo / Supplied

Art and soul

KOAST, now the Tai Tokerau Art Trail, returns to Northland for its eighth year at Labour Weekend. Enjoy amazing talent and meet the artists in open studios from Rawene to Russell, covering everything from traditional painting and sculpture to mixed media installations. October 20-23. Door sales available or book through Eventfinda. facebook.com/KOASTKerikeri

Kerikeri copper artist Jasmine Keir, left, and mixed media artist Monika Welch in their Blacks Rd studio at KOAST (Kerikeri Open Art Studios Art Trail), in 2019. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cheers for beer

Get your tickets now for Wellington’s one-day festival: Beers At The Basin. Head down to the city’s Basin Reserve on November 25 to sip on craft brews and drops from the local vineyards. With music, scores of vendors, food stalls, and a complimentary “take home” cup, it’s the perfect way to kick-start summer. beersatthebasin.co.nz/tickets

Wellington’s one-day festival: Beers At The Basin is November 25. Photo / Engin Akyurt; Unsplash

In even more appy news...

Queensland has launched an accessible tourism podcast called Accessed That to provide information about accessible travel and explore what it’s really like to travel with a disability. Every Monday, Oliver Hunter, a standup comedian living with cerebral palsy, and Karni Liddell, Paralympic swimmer and TV presenter, diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy as a child, jump in front of the mic to enlighten and engage. queensland.com/accessedthatpodcast