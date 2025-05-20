Think glamping, wine tastings, and steak under the stars – this Queensland winery has it all. Photo / Sirromet
From tours of Queensland’s most awarded winery to candlelight dinners and glamping amongst the gum trees, Tiana Templeman discovers this Brisbane winery is a destination in itself
It’s hard to believe Sirromet Winery is just 30 minutes by car from Brisbane International Airport. As we enter the lush grounds on the way to our on-site accommodation at Sanctuary by Sirromet, wallabies lift their heads to watch us pass, native bird song echoes through the trees, and we hear happy visitors at the cellar door.
So far, everything about our Stay & Dine Getaway is wonderful – except for the torrential rain. The walkway winding through the gumtrees to our luxe glamping tent would be delightful in better weather, but today it’s a soggy and uncomfortable slog. Juggling an umbrella while dragging a wheelie bag is as tricky as it sounds, and our shoes, bags and pretty much everything else are soaked by the time we reach the front door.
A kookaburra with comedic timing cackles as we enter the tented pavilion where we’ll be spending the night. Yep, the joke’s on us – it isn’t camping weather. But we’ve got the last laugh as this accommodation has little in common with a traditional camping experience. Our canvas tent has a wooden balcony with comfortable seating overlooking a lush laguna, plus there’s reverse cycle air conditioning, a fancy bathroom, coffee machine and a king size bed.
My husband and I agree things are looking up as we dump our bags, dry off and walk back to the buzzing cellar door to enjoy the wine tour and tasting experience included in our package. Our guide, Josh Warner, assures our tour group we could see Moreton Bay from Sirromet on a clear day, but everyone agrees the misty chiaroscuro of rolling hills, gumtrees, and low clouds is equally beautiful. In fact, you couldn’t ask for a more quintessentially Australian view.
Most of Sirromet’s grapes are grown in the nearby Granite Belt, with the vineyards subject to a ‘wildlife tax’ administered by the wallabies and birds who love to eat the fruit. The resident wildlife exists in harmony with initiatives like solar power, waste recycling, and eco-friendly farming practices, which have been at the heart of the winery’s production since it began operating in 2000, long before environmental sustainability became something to aspire to.
The entertaining 45-minute tour includes everywhere from the fancy barrel-lined function area to the owner’s personal cellar and the processing facility where the wines are made. It provides the perfect snapshot of a working winery before we head into an exclusive room behind the cellar door for a premium wine tasting. Here’s we’re invited to take a seat and given a pencil and a sheet listing all the wines we’ll be sampling so we can rate them and write notes.
“The bigger the score, the bigger the pour,” jokes Josh as he makes his way around the tables, filling tasting glasses, answering questions and ensuring everyone is having a good time. The tasting experience is more fun than fussy, and we have a ball chatting with the people on our table and learning about Queensland wine making and the local wine scene. At the end of the tasting, we buy a glass of our favourite drop at the bar and sit at a table on the cellar door’s deck to watch kookaburras flitting through the rainforest as the rain tumbles down.
We manage to stay (mostly) dry on the walk back to our room, which comes with crockery, cutlery and a heavy-duty sandwich press that can be used to cook everything from cheese toasties to burgers. However, our package includes dinner at the Tuscan Terrace restaurant, so we freshen up and skip the self-catering in favour of steak and a glass of 2019 Nebbiolo. The friendly staff and high-quality wines starting at NZ$11.50 a glass are reason enough to return when the weather is better, so we can sit on the outdoor terrace and enjoy the view.
The rain seems like a distant memory when we wake the next morning to magpies serenading us and the laguna shimmering in the sunshine. After the most comfortable sleep we’ve ever had in a tent, we stroll to Sirromet’s café where we order a barista coffee and are invited to choose three things from the glass cabinet for our breakfast package, including a couple of cakes to enjoy on our accommodation’s deck before check out. It’s a sweet finish to what turned out to be a wonderful stay.