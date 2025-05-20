The cosy Sanctuary pavilion bedroom. Photo / Sirromet

My husband and I agree things are looking up as we dump our bags, dry off and walk back to the buzzing cellar door to enjoy the wine tour and tasting experience included in our package. Our guide, Josh Warner, assures our tour group we could see Moreton Bay from Sirromet on a clear day, but everyone agrees the misty chiaroscuro of rolling hills, gumtrees, and low clouds is equally beautiful. In fact, you couldn’t ask for a more quintessentially Australian view.

Sirromet wine tour guide Josh Warner. Photo / Tiana Templeman

Most of Sirromet’s grapes are grown in the nearby Granite Belt, with the vineyards subject to a ‘wildlife tax’ administered by the wallabies and birds who love to eat the fruit. The resident wildlife exists in harmony with initiatives like solar power, waste recycling, and eco-friendly farming practices, which have been at the heart of the winery’s production since it began operating in 2000, long before environmental sustainability became something to aspire to.

READ MORE: Australia’s best food festivals happening in 2025

The entertaining 45-minute tour includes everywhere from the fancy barrel-lined function area to the owner’s personal cellar and the processing facility where the wines are made. It provides the perfect snapshot of a working winery before we head into an exclusive room behind the cellar door for a premium wine tasting. Here’s we’re invited to take a seat and given a pencil and a sheet listing all the wines we’ll be sampling so we can rate them and write notes.

“The bigger the score, the bigger the pour,” jokes Josh as he makes his way around the tables, filling tasting glasses, answering questions and ensuring everyone is having a good time. The tasting experience is more fun than fussy, and we have a ball chatting with the people on our table and learning about Queensland wine making and the local wine scene. At the end of the tasting, we buy a glass of our favourite drop at the bar and sit at a table on the cellar door’s deck to watch kookaburras flitting through the rainforest as the rain tumbles down.

Wallabies and kookaburras roam freely around the luxury tents at Sanctuary by Sirromet. Photo / Sirromet

We manage to stay (mostly) dry on the walk back to our room, which comes with crockery, cutlery and a heavy-duty sandwich press that can be used to cook everything from cheese toasties to burgers. However, our package includes dinner at the Tuscan Terrace restaurant, so we freshen up and skip the self-catering in favour of steak and a glass of 2019 Nebbiolo. The friendly staff and high-quality wines starting at NZ$11.50 a glass are reason enough to return when the weather is better, so we can sit on the outdoor terrace and enjoy the view.

The on-site Tuscan Terrace restaurant serves quality dishes from just NZ$11.50 a glass. Photo / Sirromet

The rain seems like a distant memory when we wake the next morning to magpies serenading us and the laguna shimmering in the sunshine. After the most comfortable sleep we’ve ever had in a tent, we stroll to Sirromet’s café where we order a barista coffee and are invited to choose three things from the glass cabinet for our breakfast package, including a couple of cakes to enjoy on our accommodation’s deck before check out. It’s a sweet finish to what turned out to be a wonderful stay.

Rain or shine, the winery’s misty views over rolling hills are breathtaking. Photo / Sirromet

Checklist

Mt Cotton, Brisbane

GETTING THERE

Sirromet Winery is a 30-minute drive from Brisbane International Airport. Hire a car or the winery can arrange luxury private transport from NZ$40 one way.

DETAILS

Sirromet is a member of Ultimate Winery Experiences Australia. and offers stay and dine packages. Bed and breakfast accommodation is available from NZ$270 per night for two people.

ultimatewineryexperiences.com.au or sirromet.com

The writer stayed as a guest of Sirromet.