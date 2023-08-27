The quirky interior at Hippopotamus restaurant at QT Wellington Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Sylvester Nair is the executive chef at Hippopotamus at QT Wellington Hotel, and he likes to mix things up a little.

I’m Sylvester Nair, executive chef at QT Wellington Hotel. I’ve been in New Zealand for four years but I cut my teeth at The Culinary Academy in Cape Town, South Africa. I grew up in a family of hospitality professionals and after 11 years working through the circuit of five-star hotel restaurants, I made the move to Aotearoa.

My first foray into Kiwi life and cuisine was as executive chef at Te Waonui Forest Retreat, where I discovered native ingredients and was inspired by the picturesque landscapes of Frans Josef Glacier.

In 2021, I joined SSC – Wellington’s largest catering company – but after two years, an opportunity I couldn’t pass up arose: to return to the five-star industry of hotels and hospitality with QT. I’m excited to make my mark here, redefining dining at the iconic Hippopotamus.

At Hippopotamus, Parisian-chic interiors and bucket loads of old-world charm clash with an utterly crazy wine list. Add to that our playful menu and the most premium local ingredients, and you have a winning recipe. But it’s not only about the dining. Our impeccable service leaves a lasting impression. Hippopotamus is fun in its award-winning seriousness and serious about having fun. It’s nothing short of an institution on the Wellington dining scene.

The cuisine is upscale, modern and unpretentious French fare. I say modern because I’ve mixed in elements of my own South African heritage – cooking on the fire, adding curry-styled spices to our dishes. This cultural mix is reflective of Wellington itself – a melting pot of cultures, cuisines and threads.

The cuisine at Hippopotamus is upscale, modern and unpretentious French fare. Photo / Supplied

QT Wellington is an epic hotel. Where else can you sleep in a literal art gallery – filled with high and low-brow art? I was drawn to its quirk and the scope to play in. Creativity is so important to me - even though we have a recipe for every item on the menu, I use that only as a guideline rather than a prescription. Our team gets to inject creativity into every plate. It’s important to have fun with it and QT gives a licence for that.

Hippopotamus already has a reputation for finery and finesse. My vision is to make it the spot for culinary arts. I want to blow your mind, indulge all senses and ultimately have fun doing it. I truly believe there’s nothing in the world that good food cannot fix – it’s all about escapism and that’s what Hippopotamus delivers.

