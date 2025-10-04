Advertisement
Home / Travel

What it’s like snorkelling around Great Barrier Reef in Cairns, Australia

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo / Tourism Tropical North Queensland

Can an ocean reef win a lifetime achievement award? Some experts think so, so Rosalie Liddle Crawford dives the Great Barrier Reef to learn more about this famous spot.

As I slip beneath the sapphire skin of the Coral Sea, the world above dissolves into hush and shimmer. Light refracts

