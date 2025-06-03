Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Camino del Invierno: What it’s like hiking the Camino’s Winter Way for two weeks

By Mark Eveleigh
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

With more peace and fewer pilgrims, this offbeat Spanish route rewrites the Camino experience. Photo / Mark Eveleigh

With more peace and fewer pilgrims, this offbeat Spanish route rewrites the Camino experience. Photo / Mark Eveleigh

Forget the crowded Camino Francés. For a peaceful, lesser-known pilgrimage, walkers should try Camino del Invierno (Winter Way) for a journey through remote Galician valleys, medieval villages and wild landscapes, writes Mark Eveleigh.

Staring through the window of a launderette in northern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel