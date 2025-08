Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A Qantas Airbus A330-300.

Jane Phare flies business class with Qantas from Auckland to Brisbane on a A330-300.

Departure airport experience: What a dream check-in. It helps to be flying business class. Super-helpful Qantas staff were there in a flash to assist when I had an issue scanning my frequent flyer card. They even reshuffled my husband’s seat (flying economy!) so he was in the first row, just behind business class. And we zoomed through the departure process through a fast-track lane.

The business class lounge experience: The Qantas lounge at Auckland airport is being rebuilt and won’t reopen until next year. But no matter, Qantas is co-sharing the huge Emirates lounge with an option to use the Strata Lounge for the overflow.

A full hot and cold buffet lunch was on offer, with a fresh red rose on each table. Knowing I would shortly be eating lunch on board my flight to Brisbane. I thought, “what the heck”, and filled my plate.

Seat: 6K. Jason delivered a glass of champagne before I’d had a chance to fiddle with any buttons. My seat included a big, plumpy pillow, a headset, a bottle of water, and bedding should I need to try out the lie-flat bed.