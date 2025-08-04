Business class seat, Qantas A330-300, Auckland to Brisbane, June 2025.

When it was time to buckle up, I discovered an over-the-shoulder diagonal belt. I texted my hubby back in economy. “Lap belt,” he texted back. Pity, I thought, sipping on the champagne. I know lap belts are designed to keep you from becoming airborne in the event of dramatic turbulence but the car-seat style belt felt safer.

Crew: I was looking forward to foraging in the little business class loot bag full of treasures I didn’t really need. But there wasn’t one on my seat. A flight attendant told me later they’re not handed out on the transtasman leg. Seeing my crestfallen face she said she’d try to find me one.

Business class seat on board a Qantas A330-300

She reappeared 20 minutes later and, noticing my weepy face, presented me with a Qantas kit and a sympathetic look. I was watching the movie The Room Next Door, in which Martha (Tilda Swinton) faces terminal cancer and is determined to die in the company of her long-lost friend Ingrid (Julianne Moore). The loot bag made me feel a lot better.

Food and drink: There’s no printed menu in business class but you do get stainless steel cutlery, and a white tablecloth and napkin. From the three options, including vegetarian, I chose roast chicken served with carrots, potato gratin and pea puree. The meal came with a pasta side salad of courgette, sundried tomato and mozzarella, cheese and crackers, a warm roll and a Whittaker’s hokey pokey chocolate bar.

Roast chicken meal on board a Qantas business class flight on an A330-300, Auckland to Brisbane.

The entertainment: There was a good range of movies and shows to watch and plenty of kids’ entertainment. My second tear-induced moment was watching Robbie Williams (as a chimpanzee) singing Angels at the graveside of his beloved “nan” in the movie Better Man. The onboard WiFi meant I could instantly fact-check. Turns out the song has nothing to do with Williams’ nan but it worked well in the movie.

Robbie Willaims is depicted as a chimpanzee in the movie Better Man. Photo / Paramount Pictures

The best bit: On board WiFi and eating food that I didn’t have to cook.

The worst bit: Having to watch a two-minute ad before each movie started. (First-world problem).

Final verdict: For just a few hours, I could stretch out, binge-watch movies, eat and drink, and no one asked me to do anything.

New Zealand Herald flew courtesy of Qantas.