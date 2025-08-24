Advertisement
What it’s like eating pufferfish in Nagato, Japan

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A kaiseki breakfast is beautifully presented with authentic local foods. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

The best way to embrace local cuisine in Japan’s smaller cities is to accept you won’t always know what you’re eating, writes Melissa Nightingale.

I don’t typically make a habit of eating things that could kill me, but when in Rome, I suppose.

By Rome, I mean Yamaguchi prefecture in

