Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

What is a mystery cruise? On board Variety Cruises’ Europe cruise

Kate Parker
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Variety Cruises has been sailing the Mediterranean for 75 years.

Variety Cruises has been sailing the Mediterranean for 75 years.

Travellers eager to recapture the thrilling spontaneity of trips in their younger years (without the hostels or buses) need simply hop on board a mystery cruise, Kate Parker writes.

The hot night air is bursting with life, filled with loud laughter, singing and the vibrant rhythms of live accordions and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save