Wharariki Beach: Severe weather warnings this weekend could put hiking plans into disarray. Photo / Getty Images

With track closures and weather warnings on the West Coast, those heading outdoors over the long weekend are advised to plan for wild weather and research plans thoroughly beforehand.

On the West Coast the Heaphy Track is closed due to a Red weather alert from MetService New Zealand until at least 8am on Wednesday 9 February.

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council and Water Safety New Zealand have advised Kiwis to assess their plans in light of the incoming weather system.

The February public holiday is normally peak season for outdoor holidays, but also search and rescue call outs.

"Over the past decade, there have been twice as many tramping injuries and search and rescue call outs during Waitangi Weekend compared to a typical weekend," says MSC chief executive Mike Daisley.

MSC and WSNZ urge those in the West Coast, Tasman and South Westland to "postpone planned trips" in light of the severe weather warnings.

DoC said it was too early to assess the state of the Heaphy Track and was aware of an incident Karamea River area on Wednesday morning.

Maritime New Zealand confirmed that a rescue helicopter was sent to the area to assist a stranded hiker who was flown to Nelson, shortly before midday.

Coastal tracks, river crossings and tidal swells add to challenging conditions for much of the South Island.

New Zealand saw 15 drownings over the Christmas period taking the total of 74 lives lost in the water according to WSNZ.

A moment to think about water safety could save your loved one's lives, says WSNZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard.

"Remember the water safety code. Be prepared, watch out for yourself and each other, be aware of the dangers and know your limits," he says.

In the connected areas affected by the weather system well into Otago, trampers are advised to avoid river crossings this weekend, with high waters predicted.

If you are planning a hike this weekend, check trail conditions and warnings via DoC alerts or the MSC Plan my Walk app.

Covid-19 in the community

Hikers' plans should also factor in the rise of Covid-19 in the community. With the spread of omicron over the long weekend, hikers should be prepared to isolate or return home at short notice.

Should you or one of your party contract Covid-19 your travel plans must not involve public transport, ferries or air travel. You may be required to test and isolate away from home, at your own cost.