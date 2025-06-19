Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Wayfinder Waikiki review: Affordable, stylish hotel in central Honolulu

By Kristie Kellahan
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A guest room at Wayfinder Waikiki. Photo / Surf Please

A guest room at Wayfinder Waikiki. Photo / Surf Please

Stylish, value-for-money accommodation can be hard to find in Hawaii.

Wayfinder Waikiki, unveiled in 2023, is a stand-out exception. In just two years, the design-centric hotel has become one of the most desirable places to stay in the most popular part of Hawaii, with aloha vibes, a gorgeous pool,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel