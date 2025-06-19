First impressions: Aloha! How lovely it is to be greeted by the genuine warmth and kindness that is the signature of Hawaii’s aloha spirit. From the parking valet to front desk staff and the general manager who stops to say hello, there are smiles all around and a feeling of being truly welcomed. A polite young man insists on helping me with my luggage.

The room: There are 228 guestrooms, 10 poolside suites and two penthouse suites. Designed by Honolulu-based design studio, The Vanguard Theory, guestrooms are painted in turquoise, earth brown, sea foam and avocado green colours, featuring floral prints and natural-fibre furniture.

Pool House Studio at Wayfinder Waikiki. Photo / Jen Ellenburg

I’m in the 1-bedroom penthouse, which has a king bed and a sofa sleeper. With 65sq m of indoor space and 70sq m of outdoor balcony space, guests might imagine for a moment they’ve moved into their own glamorous Hawaiian beach pad. A kitchenette with Smeg fridge, plates, glasses, cutlery and other essentials provide the amenities for a longer stay.

Pool House Studio at Wayfinder Waikiki. Photo / Jen Ellenburg

Bathroom: The Grown Alchemist toiletries are lush and lovely, the rainshower is roomy, and the design aesthetic is bright and sunny. Nothing about this bathroom gives boring hotel vibes.

Facilities: The saltwater lagoon pool is the star of the leisure facilities, a 21m gem surrounded by landscaped gardens and swaying palms. There’s a (very) hot tub and plenty of comfy sun loungers. An indoor gym room with cardio machines and free weights is located adjacent to the pool. I make use of the yoga mat provided in my room.

Daily programming is a highlight, with options to join aqua fit or stretch classes, enjoy poolside live music and learn about Hawaiian culture.

Wi-Fi is fast and free.

Bar at Wayfinder Waikiki. Photo / Mariko Reed

Food and drink: The hotel’s bars and restaurants offer great-value food and drinks that draw in locals as much as in-house guests. Mornings start with tea, coffee, juice and healthy bites from B-Side Coffee Bar, where you can also pick up supplies for a beach picnic.

Pool bar Lost + Found is most popular during happy hour, when cocktails are half-price. If poolside lounging works up an appetite, order from the ‘all-day munchies’ menu, featuring chicken wings, garlic fries and a terrific burger.

The main restaurant, Redfish Waikiki, is helmed by Hawaii’s locally owned Foodland Farms and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Island-style dishes include fresh fish and poke bowls, creamy crab dip, short ribs and loco moco, the hunger-busting mixed plate Hawaiian kids grow up on. It’s all so irresistible, I have eaten here many times while staying at other resorts.

In the neighbourhood: Waikiki Beach is a six-minute walk from the hotel and will tempt most visitors to go for a splash or take a surfing lesson. Time your visit to watch the sunset, with a pineapple soft serve in hand.

Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo / 123rf

Nearby are many shops and restaurants, including those at International Market Place and the Royal Hawaiian Center. Pick up affordable gifts to take home from Honolulu Cookie Company.

Take a short Uber ride to eat in downtown Honolulu at local favourite The Pig and the Lady, and visit cultural attractions Iolani Palace and the Bishop Museum (show your room key for free entry).

Sustainability: The hotel partners with local organisations to offer cultural education and volunteer experiences, and prioritises community building with events that foster a sense of connection to Hawaii. Enjoy live Hawaiian music by the pool, wellness activations and ukulele lessons. Guests can rent an electric-powered “moke” car to explore Waikiki in a clean, green way.

Accessibility: The hotel complies with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, including an accessible reception desk, elevators and Braille signage. There are non-smoking accessible rooms. Poolside studios and the rooftop penthouse are not accessible.

Price: From US$181 ($300) a night, plus taxes.

Contact: For more information, visit wayfinderwaikiki.com.