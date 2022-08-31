Surrounded by canyons and mountain ranges, Palm Springs is a stylish oasis in the California desert. Photo / Getty Images

Thanks to their geothermal wonders and underground aquifers, some places enjoy "spring" all year round. From famous holiday favourites to lesser-known hotspots, here are some top towns with spring in their name, and why they're worth a visit.

Palm Springs, California USA

Popular with film stars, nature-lovers and hipsters headed to the Coachella festival, this designer desert oasis has old-school Hollywood vibes in spades. And, as it's surrounded by sweeping wilderness and dramatic canyons, the scenery is impressive, too.

Take in the sights on the aerial tramway, a 4km-long gondola ride over the Coachella Valley and Chino Canyon, or book a spot on the San Andreas Fault Jeep Tour through the seismically-active California Desert.

To access the thermal waters that give the area its name, head 20 minutes' drive away to Desert Hot Springs. Top soaking spots include the Azure Palm Resort, Miracle Springs Resort and Sagewater Spa, which all offer day passes for the pools.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA

Its location near the foot of the mighty Rocky Mountains means outdoor activities reign supreme in Colorado Springs. Whether it's tramping, white-water rafting, zip-lining or hot air ballooning over the mountain peaks, adventurous types are spoilt for choice.

Even if you're not so into the outdoors, the Garden of the Gods is a must-see. Here you'll find towering rock formations in striking shades of red, and the paved walkways around the park are suitable for wheelchairs and family groups.

Learn about the local fauna at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Centre, or take an immersive history lesson at the Rock Ledge Ranch. The closest hot pools to the city are at nearby Manitou Springs, but there are actually spring towns throughout the state that offer great spots to soak, including Glenwood, Pasoga and Steamboat Springs.

The Garden of the Gods rock formations are a must-see in Colorado Springs. Photo / Getty Images

Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia

Perhaps best known for its proximity to Uluru (which is still 5.5 hours' drive away but "close" by Outback standards), Alice Springs also boasts striking desert landscapes much nearer to the town centre.

Head to the west MacDonnell Ranges for postcard-perfect scenery, mountain chasms that glow red at noon, and a swim at popular Ellery Creek Big Hole. See the local lizards at Alice Springs Reptile Centre, cuddle the rescue joeys at the Kangaroo Sanctuary just out of town, and take a sunset camel ride with Pyndan Camel Track tours.

But if you're looking for hot springs, you might be disappointed. European settlers in the 1870s named the town after the wife of the Postmaster, and what surveyors thought was a natural spring. The spring was actually a water hole from the nearby Todd River, but the name stuck.

West Macdonnell Ranges near Alice Springs, Northern Territory. Photo / Getty Images

Hepburn Springs, Victoria, Australia

Unlike its Northern Territory neighbour, Hepburn Springs is a town where you can bathe to your heart's content in mineral-rich thermal waters. Located near Daylesford in an area boasting the highest concentration of natural springs in Australia, the tiny resort town has several top places to soak.

The historic Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa was built in 1895 and these days operates as a luxury wellness retreat with a range of mineral bathing options. The Mineral Spa and Hepburn Spa Retreat are other popular spots, while the Shizuka Ryokan Country Retreat offers traditional Japanese-style surrounds and an on-site Japanese restaurant.

As well as relaxing in the pools and spas, take the Historic Village Walk through the charming town centre, grab a bite at the Old Hepburn Hotel, or play 18 holes at the Hepburn Springs Golf Course, where local kangaroos often hop along the fairway.

The Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa at Hepburn Springs Victoria, an area with the highest concentration of natural springs in Australia. Photo / Visit Victoria

Hanmer Springs, Canterbury, New Zealand

A long-time family favourite, Hanmer Springs is the perfect place to warm up during a brisk Canterbury winter. As the tiny town's main drawcard, the well-known Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa complex includes everything from serene natural rock pools to steaming hot, sulphur-rich options for a therapeutic dip.

While Māori had long known about the area's thermal activity, Europeans "discovered" the springs in 1859, and the first official bathing facilities were opened in 1883. These days, a steady flow of local and international visitors keep the town bustling.

Alongside the popular thermal pools, other activities include tackling the walking tracks up Conical Hill, rafting and jetboating on the Waiau River, and wine tasting at nearby Waipara.

Special mention: Pamukkale, Denizli, Turkey.

Spring names are less common throughout Europe and Asia, but that doesn't mean spa towns aren't abundant elsewhere. When it comes to thermal soaking, Switzerland, Italy and Germany have more options than you can shake a stick at, Japan's onsens are always popular and Iceland's Blue Lagoon has become a national icon.

But Turkey's Pamukkale perhaps takes the cake for the most scenic natural springs. Boasting 17 mineral-rich bathing pools across a series of pristine limestone terraces, its name means "cotton castle".

The Unesco World Heritage Site is about a six-hour drive from Istanbul, but don't expect that to deter the crowds; everyone from busloads of tourists to wedding parties taking photos are regular sights at the ancient baths.