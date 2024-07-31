Ethos taking on water off the Greek island of Kefalonia.

A superyacht floating near a Greek island began sinking after a crew member reportedly forgot to close a hatch.

The 48m motor yacht Ethos, which costs more than $382,000 a week to rent in high season, was seen tilting alarmingly to starboard as water gushed in while it cruised off Kefalonia.

One of the crew of the Ethos, which comes with a hot tub, a sauna, a gym and a jet ski, had left a side door open, which enabled a large volume of water to enter the boat before anyone noticed, according to the Greek newspaper Protothema.

The skipper managed to coax the vessel to shore and it ran aground in Evreti Bay on the eastern side of the island, where it remains anchored.