Wairarapa was highlighted for its boutique cafe and restaurant scene, as well as premier wineries that produce some of the “finest” red varieties in the country.

The Wairarapa’s rare status as an International Dark Sky Reserve - officially accredited in 2023 to become Aotearoa’s largest - has only deepened understanding of its tranquil beauty come nightfall, when the Milky Way and Southern Sky light up in such a way few city dwellers will have seen.

Being chosen by Lonely Planet only reaffirms that the Wairarapa is worth travelling to, Neilson said.

“It acknowledges the special combination of both day and night-time experiences here. As we say, our regional stars aren’t only in our skies - they’re in our villages, cafes and restaurants and our vineyards too.”

The accolade centres the region - approximately one hours’ drive from Wellington - alongside other world-class experiences such as hiking and freedom camping through Tajikstan, exploring the food scene of Old Dubai and following African elephants through the Namibian desert.

The exposure Lonely Planet’s guide gives “is simply priceless”, Neilson said.

“It reflects the hard work by many to establish our region as a sought-after wine and food destination, with the added draw of a magnificent dark sky.”

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston found it “wonderful” to have the region and its people recognised in the high-profile publication.

“I encourage New Zealanders and overseas visitors alike to travel to the Wairarapa and visit this unique attraction,” Upston said.

The North Island as a whole was named among one of 25 must-visit destinations, with destination editor for Oceania Jessica Lockhart describing Te Ika-a-Māui as the place “to see regenerative tourism in action, with Māori tour operators leading the way”.

“Both destinations reflect what Lonely Planet has always believed – travel should be about connecting across cultures, uplifting local communities and supporting local businesses.”

