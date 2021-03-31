Wading with stingrays in Tatapouri Beach: New Zealand's best travel deals

The stingray experience run by Gisborne's Dive Tatapouri. Photo / Tairawhiti Gisborne

Chasing rays in Tatapouri Beach

Walk across the reef at low tide on a Reef Ecology Tour at Gisborne's Tatapouri beach and stand in the shallows while short tail stingrays, eagle rays and other reef dwellers swim around at your feet. The tour is priced from $55pp, with waders provided to keep you dry. Bookings are essential, as timing is reliant on the tides.

Contact: Dive Tatapouri, phone (06) 868-5153 or email divetatapouri@xtra.co.nz or check out divetatapouri.com

Wellington's Weta wonderland

Wellington Century City Hotel comes with a cave workshop tour at Weta Workshop, a miniature effects tour and return transfers from the city. This deal is priced from $125pp and valid for travel by May 2 or between July 10 and 25. A family package (two adults and children 4-12) is priced from $245 each. Book by March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800713 715 or check houseoftravel.co.nz

Marlborough Sound's Beachcomber Cruise

Kids cruise free on Marlborough Sounds' Beachcomber Cruises Ship Cove Cruise during the April school holidays. Two children under 14 can travel free per adult. Book and travel between April 17 and May 2. Adult fare is $89. Bookings are essential.

Contact: Beachcomber Cruises, (03) 573 6175 or email office@mailboat.co.nz or book online, using the promotional code kidsgofree2021 at beachcombercruises.co.nz/scenic-cruises/sceniccruises-options/Ship-Cove-Cruise

Rapids with the River Rats

Rotorua's River Rats specialises in creating kayaking and rafting adventures for the over 35-year-olds, but there is a raft of options for all ages and abilities, with a range of prices. Book an adventure now and use the promotional discount code KIWI to save 20 per cent.

Contact: 0800 333900 or book at riverrats.co.nz

Dog deluxe in Rotorua

Jet Park Hotel Rotorua is offering a Pampered Pet Package that includes a pet-bed and blanket, a small food and water pack, treat and toy, and there's also an outdoor washing station. Human guests get to use the swimming pool and spa. The Superior Twin room has two queen beds, and is priced from $159 per night.

Contact: Jetpark, phone 0800 538 466, email reservations@ jetpark.co.nz or book online at jetparkrotorua.co.nz/ offers/pamperedpet-package



