See the bright lights of London and the virtual ABBA Voyage experience. Photo / Supplied

PARTY WITH THE ABBATARS

Party with ABBA in London, as cutting-edge technology and spectacular lighting transport the celebrated pop-foursome to the stage, their incredible holograms and sounds bringing their biggest hits to the audience. ABBA Voyage includes round trip travel on an ABBA Voyage branded electric coach. Concert tickets come with a two-night stay in a Victoria Classic Room at The Clermont London Victoria – all priced from $899pp. Boom by April 30. Travel periods are available between August 1 and September 12 or between September 18 and November 27. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17249563

Cruise a European winter wonderland on the Rhine. Photo / Shutterstock

CRUISE CHISTMAS MARKETS ON THE RHINE

A European winter wonderland awaits travellers this December, where a seven-night Christmas Market Cruise will transport you along the Rhine River from Basel in Switzerland to Germany, France and Holland. You’ll experience the magical charm of the oldest and finest Christmas markets in towns festively lit and decorated, including Europe’s largest nativity scene, in the Market Square in Rudesheim. Priced from $4820pp, twin-share, the cruise departs on December 14 and finishes in Amsterdam. There are options to add on a five-night stay in Paris before the cruise, or a five-night Christmas in London stay, after the cruise. Book by April 11. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/journeys-to-come/european-winter-wonderland-CMPGFOB2703

Drop in on the National MTB Singlespeed Championships in Taranaki. Photo / Olly Dow, Unsplash

MOUNTAIN BIKING IN TARANAKI

If you’re a passionate mountain biker and like the idea of making the most of a long holiday weekend, the 2023 New Zealand National MTB Singlespeed Championships is in Taranaki during Anzac Weekend at the end of this month. Held on Sunday, April 23, the race is for single-speed mountain bikes – a setting easily attained by taping off your bike’s gear shifter. There are currently 85 contestants registered. Held at Egmont Village from 10.30am to 2pm, the competitor’s registration fee is $100. Register by April 21.

Contact: Register at webscorer.com/registerlist?raceid=302705 and select accommodation at taranaki.co.nz/itinerary-builder/

See the best of the majestic Canadian Rockies. Photo / Supplied

PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE CANADIAN ROCKIES

See the best of the majestic Canadian Rockies on an 11-day tour departing from Vancouver this August. Highlights include visiting the world-famous Butchart Gardens, a two-night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, a Maligne Lake cruise to Spirit Island, and an Ice Explorer ride, with a glaciologist guide on board. Priced from $5509pp, choose from the departure dates of August 10, 20 and 31. Book by April 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/tours/canada/canada-tours--majestic-rockies-11-day-tour-17230716

Luxuriate at Club Med's beachfront property in Nusa Dua. Photo / Supplied





STAY AT CLUB MED IN BALI

All-inclusive Club Med Bali holidays are discounted by up to 20 per cent – perfectly timed for school holiday bookings for families. Priced from $2450pp adult, or from $7840 for a family, the resort features the longest beachfront property in luxurious Nusa Dua, and offers premium accommodation, all-day gourmet dining and open bar, a multitude of sports, activities and entertainment, plus childcare for children up to 17 years.

Contact: your own travel agent or Club Med, 0800 258 263 or clubmed.co.nz/r/bali/y



