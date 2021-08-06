Vivid Sydney 2021 light show cancelled, planning under way for 2022

The Vivid Sydney light show has been cancelled for 2021. Photo / Destination NSW

The Vivid light show has been cancelled for 2021, amid the growing Covid-19 outbreak sweeping Greater Sydney.

The NSW government made the announcement last month that, in the "interest of community health and safety", the event would be rescheduled from September 17 to October 9 of this year.

But now after growing concerns around the stubborn state figures, the world's largest Festival of Light, music and ideas has been called off altogether.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said it was "incredibly disappointing" to cancel the Sydney event for a second year, but looked forward to a bigger and better show in 2022.

"As we work together to contain the current outbreak and get our community vaccinated, we can all look forward to the return of major events like Vivid Sydney that bring us together in celebration," Ayres said.

"We thank everyone who has contributed to the planning for Vivid Sydney 2021. Of course, it's incredibly disappointing to cancel for the second year but the most responsible decision was to cancel early, giving everyone certainty and minimising impacts where possible.

Let Me Down light projection on the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Australia building in The Rocks during Vivid Sydney 2019. Photo / Destination New South Wales

"The health and safety of our community is our highest priority, which is why we're encouraging everyone to get vaccinated so we can get back to enjoying Covid-safe events again soon."

Vivid was originally slated to run from August 6 to August 28, however, with the lockdown extended until at least July 30 and then again until the end of August, organisers felt there wasn't enough certainty to proceed with the event.

NSW recorded another 291 cases of coronavirus today and one death. People living in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains region and the Illawarra are only allowed to leave home for an essential reason.

Planning is now under way for next year, with Vivid Sydney to return from May 27 to June 18 2022.