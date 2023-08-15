Visitors take offence at rude note left on Melbourne pub receipt

Wine not? A Melbourne restaurant receipt has sparked a fierce debate: should you put ice in your white white? Photo / PxFuel

Wine not? A Melbourne restaurant receipt has sparked a fierce debate: should you put ice in your white white? Photo / PxFuel

Well that explains the chilly service.

Patrons of a Melbourne pub left were shocked at a discovery on their receipt, which they may not have been supposed to see. It appears that their waiting staff held very strong views on how their wine should be served.

A photo of the receipt for dinner at the Cornish Arms in New Brunswick was posted to the Reddit forum r/Australia, with a note.

“Lovely note that a restaurant left on my friend’s dinner receipt,” said the disgruntled diner.

The order included a glass of Italian Pinot Gris had note back to the kitchen, which read “-- ice in it f**ken bogans.”

Hidden in the order for vegan chicken ribs and several rounds of drinks with ice was a serious side of judgement.

The meal totaled $222, without tip. Perhaps it was intended to be seen?

'Lovely note': The table were shocked to have been called 'f__ken bogans' for their order. Photo / Reddit, PlanetaryEulogy

Since being posted on the Australian Reddit forum at the beginning of the month, the post has since gained 1.7 comments and over 12,000 upvotes.

Some rushed to the defence of Amelia, the waitress whose name was on the receipt.

Others condemned her note as “unprofessional … but funny as f**k”

Some “If I got this on my receipt, I would found it hilarious”

Dissecting the order for vegan meats there were also issues with replacing the fries from fish and chips with mash and the many rounds of drinks (all with ice).

Some redditors declared the order was “so bogan, it renamed my mum Sharron”.

Not everyone was on Amelia’s side. Some simply complained that it was pretentious to complain about ice in wine.

They recognised the note as belonging to a particular patina of wine snob that haunts north Melbourne, particularly in Lygon Street and Brunswick. It had a full bodied prejudice and afternotes of parroted wine wisdom.

“Lady, you were born and raised in Liverpool and have never even been to Tuscany,” read one comment.

Others condemned the snobbery, saying it was quite normal for ice to be added to wine in the Mediterranean.

Another redditor recognised ice and goon wine as a particularly bogan habit, but resented Amelia passing judgement.

“As someone who puts ice in their whites: they aren’t wrong, but they can’t use that word. That’s our word.”

Others said they were willing to forgive any unprofessionalism for sheer savage humour.

“Give that girl a pay rise!”

Ice in wine and prosecco might be the most divisive inclusion on a receipt since an Italian deli charged visitors for preparing their sandwich. The tourists who visited the cafe in Gera, northern Italy complained after finding a €2 charge next to a note reading “diviso da meta” or “cutting in half” on their toasted sandwich.