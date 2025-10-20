Viking’s Alaskan cruise offers lesson in high seas fine fare

Manfredi’s hit the ground running. Before my seat was warm the wine server had poured me a glass and the bread basket was well under deconstruction by yours truly.

I ordered a red sauce pasta and a caprese salad. Both arrived perfectly portioned for one dining alone, and the crew made sure I didn’t get too lonely at my window seat.

The restaurant itself featured romantic low lighting, making the atmosphere feel cosier than its large size would usually allow.

It’s not a labour dining alone when you’ve got the Alaskan coastline for company.

The pasta was sweet, light and moreish, and paired with the salad it felt like a good way to round off the day. But who can say no to dessert?

This one was called Caramello, and was nothing like its Cadbury counterpart.

Dense vanilla gelato, circled by sugar-coated crunchy pastry and caramel swirled on top. I said I was already full, but would have a bite. By the end of the night, the plate was bone dry. Licked clean.

But that’s not the end.

As I often get munchies late at night, while finishing my main meal I asked my server if I could take some of the focaccia for a midnight snack later.

He agreed, but instead ordered it to be hand-delivered to my bedroom minutes after I left the restaurant.

Room service

Now, I know room service is sort of a cop out. But with views like this, I knew I had to try breakfast in my stateroom at least once.

On my second morning aboard I pre-ordered a bagel, porridge, fruit and a cuppa to arrive at my cabin door right after my 8.30am sauna session.

Bang on 9am the tray arrived and my server set up my alfresco dining spot on my stateroom balcony.

Dining within the comfort of my own private deck, and with views of Valdez, pronounced Val-Deez, was a small highlight of my trip.

Eating fresh fruit in crisp Alaskan air, white robe and head towel on, felt like true luxury. I really was eating in the mountains.

The bagel came warm, with room temperature butter ready for the spreading, and the oats were creamy, just like back home.

The Restaurant

Now I wasn’t a room hermit for most of the trip. Being a solo traveller means either dining alone, or making friends along the way.

One of my favourite meals was at The Restaurant, the main dinner spot onboard the Venus where no booking is required.

I sat with some of my new American pals, a couple from California and another from Wisconsin.

The meal was just as delightful as Manfredi’s, and the company was even better. I’ve always felt that breaking bread and having a drink with a new friend is one of the best ways to get to know someone. That night, both couples shared their own love stories, their favourite travel spots and why they chose to travel with Viking.

The all-inclusive pricing, especially the silver spirits package which costs US$27 ($45) a day and means you get unlimited alcohol onbaord, was the most popular in this group.

Besides some limited pricy exceptions, cocktails, wine and beer are all included. The pre-paid drinks mean that the only thing you have to worry about is how you’ll be feeling the next morning.

Mamsens

When I wanted something more casual, my go-to was the Mamsen’s on the Explorers Lounge, World Cafe and its neighbour, the Pool Grill.

After a long day ashore, there’s nothing better than a cool drink in the Explorers Lounge. It features spectacular views off the boat, and has a casual bar vibe to it that makes an Aperol Spritz hit just right.

You can also get a bite at Mamsen’s, and nearly a month on, I’m still thinking about the waffles there.

The World Cafe

The World Cafe was a breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet on floor seven of the boat by the main pool.

I found breakfast there, always had a little something for everyone, even those like me who often were atoning for too many proseccos the night before.

For those who enjoy a bit of bacon on the side, it comes by the tray-load.

