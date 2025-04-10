Perfect For: If you are a travelling foodie, this is the one for you. Not only does the hotel itself have exceptional dining options, but it’s also right next to the bustling Richmond Night Market - an absolute must-do when in town.

Room interior at Versante Hotel. Photo / Supplied

First Impressions: Check-in was seamless with friendly staff making sure it was a quick and painless process after the 13-hour flight. The reception area was bright and full of art and installations that added to the hotel’s charm.

The room: The 100 rooms are all slightly different, with unique art and decor throughout. My superior king room came with a super comfy plush pillowtop king bed, a pillow menu and high-quality linens. The room also had a desk with USB ports and wireless charging ports, a minibar, a Nespresso coffee maker, a safe, iron, an umbrella and View Smart tinted windows for privacy. There was also a large wall-mounted TV with loads of steaming options, as well as a comfy chair area to relax.

Bathroom: The bathroom was a true highlight of the stay, with a huge freestanding soaker tub sitting in front of the (thankfully) tinted picture window. I managed two soaks in the epic tub, despite only having a short stay. The bathrooms were fully equipped with double vanity, a rain shower head, heated floors, Red Flower bath amenities, bathrobes, slippers and Dyson hair dryers

The impressive bathroom at Versante Hotel in Richmond. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: The hotel is home to a 24-hour gym complete with a Lululemon Mirror for guided workouts, a rooftop pool, free Wifi/internet access, complimentary airport transfers as well as conference rooms. The hotel can also sort your bike rentals and is pet-friendly.

Food and drink: The room service menu was loaded with tasty choices after my long flight. I went for clam linguini and a green salad with Diet Coke. For breakfast, I opted to eat at Bruno onsite and had the smoked salmon benedict with a flat white, both of which were packed with flavour.

The Versante has multiple food concepts under one roof, including Bruno, with sustainability as its focus. Alaïa - a monochromatic penthouse event space and bar lounge. Cast, serving an endless array of single malts, bourbons, and blended whiskies and Yandoux Patisserie offers French pastries and high tea with a modern twist.

The impressive pool at Versante Hotel in Richmond Canada. Photo / Supplied

In the Neighbourhood: As well as being close to the airport, there’s also loads to do nearby, including the Richmond Night Market - an easy 2-3 minute walk. For those who like to shop, the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Mall is 5 minutes away and golfers rejoice, Mayfair Lakes Golf and Country Club is a short drive. There’s also the Richmond Olympic Oval for those wanting to get out and stretch their legs. And historic and charming Steveston Village is about 20 minutes away by car.

Accessibility: Versante offers 5 ADA Accessible Rooms that are wheelchair accessible and meet a specific set of disability design standards.

Sustainability: The hotel has refillable wall-mounted amenities in the shower as well as refillable water bottles in the rooms. Bruno restaurant has sustainability at its core focus, sourcing from local producers and using artisan ingredients to help support sustainable practices.

Price: Prices start at around $370 NZ per night

Contact:

For more information visit https://www.versantehotel.com/

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and travel editor. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She’s also mum to a 5-year-old son who she loves taking on adventures across the globe.