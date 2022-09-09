Vanuatu drops Covid testing, vaccine requirements for tourists

Eruptions in the crater of the continually active Mt Yasur volcano on Tanna Island. Photo / Getty Images

The islands of Vanuatu have confirmed that visitors will no longer be required to produce a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test before flying.

Effective immediately, the Vanuatu Tourism Office says the move will make it easier for Kiwi tourists to plan and travel for holidays in the Pacific.

Arrivals by plane or ship will no longer need to provide evidence of vaccination against Covid-19, although this is still encouraged.

Masks are also no longer mandatory on public transport, although the Vanuatu Tourism Office says that "airlines and vessels may request masks be worn under specific conditions."

Since first opening its borders to vaccinated travellers on 1 July this year, tourists have been able to visit from New Zealand.

Air Vanuatu flights resumed from Auckland to Port Vila in July, with a view to increase capacity next year.

Following the end of domestic travel restrictions within Vanuatu, the more remote islands and volcanic areas are again drawing adventure tourists to the country. The active volcano Mt Yassur and bungee jumping ceremonies on Pentecost Island are unique draws for visitors.

Yesterday, Vanuatu's ministry of health said that the risk to public health represented by international tourism no longer justified the travel restrictions.

"Due to the current circulation of Covid-19 in Vanuatu, travellers represent a minimal additional risk."

Travellers who test positive for the disease will still be required to isolate, which can be done in hotels or resorts.

Vanuatu Tourism Office says it is pleased to welcome back travellers from New Zealand with even fewer restrictions.

"From trekking through the jungle of remote islands, visiting local villages and soaking in kastom to tasting the country's fresh island cuisine (kai kai), Vanuatu offers all the best of a tropical island holiday, just a short flight from New Zealand."