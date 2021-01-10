US passenger charged with punching mother of seat-kicking kids

The incident occured after the Spirit Airlines service arrived at Oregon International Airport. Photo / Supplied

Here is another reason for socially distancing passengers.

A woman in the US has been charged with assault for striking another passenger, in an altercation over fidgety children.

29-year-old Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams struck fellow passenger, Nataly Hernandez "two to three times in the face", according to court documents seen by The Oregonian. The assault left Hernandez with a bleeding lip and wounds to her head, according to an affidavit.

The trigger for this onslaught was Hernandez's children, who repeatedly kicked the back of her chair.

Gotta do what you gotta do: The incident was sparked by repeated kicks from fidgety children. Photo / Supplied, Spirit Airlines

The incident took place on last Sunday, shortly after the Spirit Airlines plane arrived at Portland International Airport.

Police said the incident escalated following landing: "she was upset Ms. Hernandez's children kicked the back of her seat, and stated she told Ms. Hernandez 'to tell her kids to stop it.'"

After landing Walker-Williams reportedly attacked the mother while removing her luggage from the overhead locker.

The two children, aged seven and three years old, were witness to the event.

Neither passenger raised the incident with cabin crew during the flight operated by Spirit Airlines.

The defendant claims Hernandez struck her "on the shoulder" mid-flight, after asking her to control her children.

Walker-Williams said she did not approach flight attendants because her "first reaction was to fight," telling officers: "You do what you got to do."

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office charged Walker-Williams with assault and harassment.