US Elections: MFAT issues Safe Travel warning of political violence

New Zealanders are advised to steer clear of public events during Tuesday's election. Photo / Justin Cron, Unsplash

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued a warning to New Zealanders in the United States to avoid areas where "political rallies or protest may occur" in the run up to next week's Presidential Election.

The advisory which was updated on Friday morning told New Zealanders to avoid potential flashpoints between Tuesday's election and the inauguration, which is to be held on 20 January 2021.

In a highly unusual advisory notice MFAT has warned New Zealanders in the states that a "strong police and/or National Guard presence can be expected at any further protests. Police measures have, at times, included the use of rubber bullets and/or pepper spray to disperse crowds."

"Even protests or political rallies, which are intended to be peaceful, can result in violence," warns the advisory.

The Ministry says that this advice comes in response to the "widespread protests" which have been happening throughout the country since early 2020. However, there was not one specific event that appears to have triggered this revised advice for New Zealanders abroad.

The advisory is in response to violence and civil unrest at previous political ralies. Photo / Chris Henry Unsplash

This new advisory which was published on MFAT's safetravel.govt.nz website is in addition to current advice. New Zealanders are currently advised against travel to the US at this time due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

"New Zealanders in the United States are advised to avoid areas where political rallies or protest activity may occur. We recommend monitoring local media to stay up to date with developments and following any instructions issued by the local authorities, including curfews.

"If you find yourself in an area of protest/political activity or civil unrest, you should leave the area if it is safe to do so or remain indoors until the situation improves."

New Zealanders in the US in need of emergency or consular assistance are advised to contact their closes Consulate or Embassy, in either Washington, Los Angeles or Honolulu.

Citizens currently abroad are advised to register with the SafeTravel website.