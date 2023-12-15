Voyager 2023 media awards
Update your 2024 bucket list: Visit Kathmandu, launch pad for Everest Base Camp, the Himalayas & more

By Julian Ryall
6 mins to read
Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, is one of the world's longest continually inhabited places and is central to the nation's history, culture, art, politics and economy. Photo / 123rf

Anyone presently drawing up a list of potential destinations for 2024 should add Kathmandu to that list - and put it close to the top, writes Julian Ryall.

Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal,

