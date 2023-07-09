Stay overnight in a six metre high boot at Jester House. Photo / Supplied

Judy van den Yssel-Richards and Steve Richards own one of NZ’s more unusual accommodations – a 6m-high boot called Jester House, a Nelson mainstay for more than 20 years.

The fact that you are staying in a size 318 boot makes your stay at Jester House pretty special. There is nothing else like it in NZ or the world. It’s not a square building made to look like a boot - it really feels like you’re stepping inside a giant’s boot.

Judy van den Yssel-Richards and Steve Richards own and run Jester House. Photo / Supplied

Van den Yssel-Richards says it is perfect for a couple’s getaway. Jester House has inspired romance since day-dot: our friend Dwayne Clifton did most of the building and all the plasterwork. Some of it needed two people so he asked his friend Sandy to help. She happily obliged and they “cemented” their relationship while getting the job done. That was 23 years ago and they are still together. The boot has that sort of magical quality.

The boot’s location in the Jester House Garden won’t disappoint either. There are 2ha for guests to explore, from the more formal cafe garden with sculptures through to the wilds of the intentional forest and giant Jester planted on the hill in Totara.

The most common thing our guests rave about is that a stay here is like being in a luxury fairytale. They love all the personal touches and special extras like the homemade biscuits, fruit from our orchard, freshly baked bread and homemade jam, fresh flowers and a stack of firewood for a cosy indoor fire, or outside fireplace to stay warm while stargazing.

A stay at Jester House is like being in a luxury fairytale. Photo / Supplied

If you are looking to stay in the boot with someone special, we suggest bringing evening provisions with you so you don’t need to go out again. Just settle in for the evening in front of the fire and enjoy each other’s company.

One quote from a departing guest that we will always remember is, “We arrived in a helicopter and left in a dream”.

While staying in Nelson, our all-time favourite recommendation is the Riuwaka Resurgence Walkway, just 30 minutes by car from Jester House. Then there’s Mapua Wharf for its cafes, bar, boutique shops, fantastic fish and chips and local charm.

Jester House Cafe is only open one day a week (Friday), but it’s really worth making sure you are in the area on that day so you can pop in for coffee or lunch. It’s a local icon – much like the boot!

For more information and to book your stay, visit jesterhouse.co.nz/accommodation-in-tasman