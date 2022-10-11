Big Red: Visitors explore Kata Tjuta / Mount Olga, in Northern Territory. Photo / Patrick McGregor, Unsplash

Last year was the year Australia re-discovered the Northern Territory.



Over 1.3 million travellers Headed inland to the Red Centre in search of the mythical dream time landscapes of the Kata Tjuṯa.



With nine in every ten Australians living on the coast, many put off ever visiting the "real outback". They left that to international travellers, chasing the romance of the Australia that seems only to exist in Crocodile Dundee.



At 550 million years old, Uluru isn't going anywhere, they thought. What's the rush?



It's a country which has changed little since the era of the Dinosaurs. Home to the Finke River which has seen 350,000 millenniums come and go - it's the oldest river in the world.





Even the indigenous cultures of Arnhem Land's Traditional Custodians are far older than anyone thought. Telling the same stories and shared knowledge for 25,000 to 30,000 years longer than the Pyramids have stood on the Nile.



With a history that rich and a landscape as old as time itself, you can see how they got complacent. But after two-years of closed borders and domestic only travel there's been a Red Centre renaissance, the Outback is back in vogue.



Here are the uniquely NT experiences that Aussies have fallen back in love with.

A tourist is introduced to a salt water crocodile in 'The Cage of Death' at Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin. Photo / Supplied

Swim with crocodiles

A crocodile zoo in central Darwin is as close to the world's largest man-eater as you'd ever want to get. Crocosaurus Cove was set up in 2008 as a conservation project, introducing visitors to crocodiles, up close and personal.

The "Cage of Death" is a delightfully named viewing platform in one of the feeding tanks. The centre animal welfare statement says it is a source of behavioural "enrichment" for the crocs.

"Our staff present their food in a way that encourages their natural instincts to hunt."

Just what you want to hear in a perspex tank, surrounded by half-ton reptiles.

crocosauruscove.com

A town like Alice. Photo / Nico Smit, Unsplash

Bush tucker and outback flavours

In Kings Canyon / Watarrka National Park is a dining experience promising flavours you'll not find anywhere else.

For 10 months of the year the indigenous-operated Karrke tours run foraging and tasting tours in central Australia. Owned by the local Luritja and Pertame people, expect to sample bush tomatoes, wattle bread and even the odd witchetty grub.

While the Australian flavours have been adopted by many top restaurants, you'll never taste them fresher or in a clearer context than on a tour with the Karrke Aboriginal Cultural Experience.



Tours also involve lessons in weapon making, foraging and nature identification.



northernterritory.com





Crack a tin at the Beer Can Regatta

Held each July the Darwin Lions Beercan Regatta is a testament to Northern Territory culture, ingenuity and love of the 'tinnie' beer can.

Locals - and visitors - are invited to build a craft out of aluminium cans and plastic milk bottles and enter the races. Spectators are welcome.

At the end of the event champion watercraft are recycled, with the proceeds going to local charities. Zero waste, maximum fun, all Australian.

Walk the red centre

The walk along the MacDonnell Ranges is one of the country's most spectacular. The 223km Larapinta Trail joins Alice Springs to Mt Sonder along one of the ancient ridgelines of the desert.

While many hikers choose to walk the whole thing in under a fortnight, three are guided options and packages offering highlights of Australia's most scenic tramp.

For support guides and transfer details visit the official trail page.

larapintatrail.com.au