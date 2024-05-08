Glamping at Kings Creek Station in Australia. Photo / Tourism NT/Kings Creek Statio

Glamping is one of the best ways to experience Australia’s vast outdoors, and you don’t have to look too far to find some truly extraordinary places to rest your head

Heli-camping in Flinders Ranges, South Australia

Glamping doesn’t get any flasher than adding an afternoon helicopter transfer to your private campsite. Sitting 430km north of Adelaide (approximately five hours by car), is Rawnsley Park Station. A rather divine property in its own right, flanking the Flinders Ranges National Park, it’s from here you’ll fly, by chopper, past Rawnsley Bluff and over Wilpena Pound before landing on the Chace Range. While you’re ogling at the far-reaching Outback views, staff will set up your swag and camp for the night. Guests are provided with a two-course dinner and provisions to cook your own bush breakfast the following day. The incredible sunset, unmatched vistas and star-filled sky are all courtesy of Mother Nature. rawnsleypark.com.au/experiences/helicamping

Remote destinations are the forte of a heli-camping experience in Flinders Ranges, courtesy of Rawnsley Park Station. Photo / Rawnsley Park Station

Outback camping on a luxurious level, Northern Territory

Most people would like to have a genuine Outback experience at some point in their lives – minus the discomfort of anything too creepy or too crawly. At Kings Creek Station, a 2000sq km sliver of the Australian desert, you’ll stay on an authentic outback cattle station, albeit in a luxury glamping tent from where you can sit – with wine – and soak up the beautiful George Gill Range, dressed in signature red sandstone, of course. Located roughly 3 hours by car from Alice Springs, there are several accommodation options, including luxury tents, bush tents and caravan spots. Whether you decide to go high-end or low, you can expect to enjoy a lazy afternoon by the pool, sunsets to die for, a starlit sky and a bite of the famous Kings Creek camel burger, if you so wish. Then set the alarm early for a sunrise hike. At that time, you’ll beat the crowds and likely spot more dingos and lizards than other souls. kingscreekstation.com.au

At Kings Creek Station, a 2000sq km slither of the Australian desert, you’ll stay on an authentic outback cattle station. Photo / Tourism NT/Kings Creek Station

Glamping for foodies at a luxe bush retreat, Tasmania

Chef-prepared food isn’t something most of us would associate with glamping but if ever there was an extra “glam” element to add to a bell-tent stay, it can be found at Bay of Fires Bush Retreat in Tasmania’s Binalong Bay. It is run by Tasmanian chef Tom Dicker and his partner, Anna Hoffmann, and you can expect to find a communal kitchen stocked with pre-prepared meals (created by a local chef and available for just AUD$25pp), a great selection of wines and snacks, an honesty bar brimming with cheese and beer, and a “help yourself” herb and vegetable garden so you can add your own twist to dinner. Aside from attracting foodies, the commune is pitched as a relaxing bush retreat, and that it is. Enjoy walks at the nearby beaches, a dawn chorus from the kookaburras and a cosy firepit for an evening of contemplation. bayoffiresbushretreat.com.au

Bay of Fires Bush Retreat in Tasmania is for foodies. Photo / Adam Gibson

A safari-style camp-out in the savannah, New South Wales

Why jet off to Africa for a safari when you can skip over to Australia and experience the western plains of an African savannah in Dubbo, NSW. As part of Taronga Western Plains Zoo, stay overnight at Zoofari Lodge, with giraffe, rhino and antelope roaming outside your door. As authentic as you’ll get this side of South Africa, the in-zoo safari experience allows for exceptionally close encounters with the animals. Choose a safari-style canvas lodge and enjoy a two-day Taronga Western Plains Zoo pass as part of your stay, as well as bike hire, dinner, breakfast and exclusive behind-the-scenes tours. taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo/accommodation/zoofari-lodge

Enjoy a stay in the Zoofari Lodge Accommodation at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo. Photo / Destination NSW

The Great Victorian Bathing Trail, Victoria

Whereas most road trips are peppered with service stations and stock-standard campgrounds, the latest touring route to take the state of Victoria by storm is centred around bathing. Notably, anything that can be classed as a hot spring or sea bath. A 900km route that scribbles its way across the state, most drivers-cum-relaxers start in Melbourne, branching out to the ever-popular Mornington Peninsula in the south; Gippsland Lakes to the east, Hepburn Springs up north and as far west as the Great Ocean Road. While the thermal options are vast, Metung Hot Springs boasts top-notch views of Gippsland Lake as well as on-site glamping, while upscale Alba Thermal Springs & Spa, on Mornington Peninsula, is favoured for its contemporary and deluxe experience, across 31 different pools. Watch this space for the long-awaited Philip Island Hot Springs, opening late 2024. bathing.org/great-bathing-trails

The dunes and scrubland of an old farmstead have been transformed into Alba Thermal Springs and Spa. Photo / Supplied

Camping for anti-campers, Queensland

This is camping for the people who always say “Why don’t we just stay in an Airbnb?”. Zero fuss is required when you book with Rainbow Beach Ultimate Camping, based in the namesake area of the Sunshine Coast. In fact, simply pack your clothes and turn up. The team will take care of everything else, from pitching a tent to packing it down again. As well as all the niggly bits such as remembering cutlery and head torches, to arranging stretcher beds and a gas stove, they’ll also find you the most idyllic spot to stay. Every element of your trip, from cooking, sleeping and eating, is pre-sorted, and if you need to take it up a notch, they can also organise private toilets and showers, meal packages and fresh seafood platters delivered to your (tent) door. ultimatecamp.com.au

Rainbow Beach on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Island glamping on Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Rottnest Island is well-known for its adorable quokka population, and although Discovery Parks Rottnest Glamping isn’t as cute, it does offer a fantastic way to stay and play on the island. A 90-minute ferry from Perth, or 45 minutes if you catch the service from Fremantle, you’ll find a hub of activity and divine beaches. Notably, The Basin and Pinky Beach. Discovery Parks is located just behind the dunes of the latter. As well as a resort pool, poolside bar, a beachside restaurant and direct beach access, you’ll find 83 eco-tents equipped with kitchenettes, bathrooms and a big ole squishy bed (or beds). With Rottnest Island township on the doorstep and Pinky’s Beach Club serving refreshments on the lawn (and an incredible sunset to boot), convenience is key here, making it the perfect glamping option for families. discoveryholidayparks.com.au/discovery-rottnest-island

Discovery Parks Rottnest Glamping on Rottnest Island, Western Australia. Photo / Tourism Western Australia



