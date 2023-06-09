The top pub in England has been announced at an annual tourism awards ceremony. Photo / 123rf

The top pub in England has been announced at an annual tourism awards ceremony. Photo / 123rf

The competition for Pub of the Year came to an end this week, as the annual Visit England Awards for Excellence celebrated the leading establishments in the tourism industry.

The top three pubs crowned in the awards ceremony are all cosy, independent and refurbished hubs, serving as ideal adds to a trip around the idyllic English countryside.

The Blind Bull took out the top spot, winning the Gold Award.

The gastropub is located in Derbyshire’s Little Hucklow village and fills out the site of Britain’s fifth oldest public house. The 12th-century inn was renovated and restored, before opening in 2020.

Along with the dining space and tap room, the dog-friendly pub also offers a cottage and six newly refurbished rooms.

The tourist spot serves food using produce from local growers, breweries and farms and also highlights sustainability methods employed in the everyday practice of the inn.

In a Facebook post, The Blind Bull passed along full credit to the team working at the pub and expressed their gratitude for the recognition.

They wrote, “For a small, independently owned pub in a tiny village in the heart of the glorious Peak District to be recognised nationally, after being open less than 3 years, is just such an incredible feeling and rather unbelievable!”

Throughout the time The Blind Bull has been open, the pub has also gained recognition as a Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub, won the Peak District Pub of the Year award and been recognised in the Michelin Guide for 2023.

The Shoe at Exton, a pub located in the Meon Valley of Hampshire, took home the Silver Award.

The second place pub serves up French-British cuisine and boasts a heaving housemade bread collection. During the summer, a small backyard shed also sells heaping scoops of housemade ice cream.

The Bronze Award was won by The Duncombe Arms, a pub nestled in the countryside of Staffordshire. The Arms was originally an 1850s built inn, renovated by the current owners before opening in 2012.

They added a state-of-the-art kitchen to the space, which serves a blend of “classic and modern” British fine dining.

The outlook grants patrons views of rolling greens, across the Dove Valley to Worthy Island Wood. The pub is also a short drive away from the Alton Towers theme park, making the spot an accessible (and more relaxed) post-ride stop.