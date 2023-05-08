Hui Hoppers star Tomai Ihaia says Edinburgh was the destination that surprised her most. Photo / Connor Mollison, Unsplash

Hui Hoppers star Tomai Ihaia says Edinburgh was the destination that surprised her most. Photo / Connor Mollison, Unsplash

Actress Tomai Ihaia of TNZs hit Hui Hoppers shares stories from her life in travel

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

When I was 21 and in my final year at drama school, I embarked on a secondment to Pordenone, Italy, which turned out to be my most unforgettable trip. A month-long break was granted to us to delve into the art of storytelling, and my close friend and I decided to travel to Italy to study the traditional theatre style of Commedia Dell’arte. Our time there was spent fully immersed in learning about their culture and rich history. This experience changed my perception of travel. It taught me that while travel can be enjoyable or a means of exploration, the most meaningful trips involve learning from the people and sharing cultural experiences.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

I whanau mai ki Whakatāne. I was born in Whakatāne. That’s where my family is from. So every summer we go back to our mother’s house in Whakatāne as a family to celebrate Christmas and enjoy summer. Whakatāne is paradise for us, and we are lucky enough to also call it home.

Who has most inspired your travels?

The question for me is not so much who but what: what does that country have to teach me, what are their customs and traditions and what can I learn from them? That’s what inspires me to travel.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

During lockdown, I so often dreamed about trips abroad probably because it wasn’t available to me. However, I went to the South Island for the first time and I’ve yet to experience a place like it. Its beauty is unmatched. I went with my partner to go trout fishing and exploring the rivers and it’s a memory I’ll never forget, even though I caught no fish!

And the worst?

On a recent trip to the UK, I was surprised to find that it wasn’t quite what I had envisioned. Although it’s a popular travel destination, my experience was vastly different from what I had imagined. I visited during Christmas, and the contrast between their celebration and ours was stark. The most notable difference was that it gets dark as early as 4pm, whereas back home, I’m used to playing on the beach until then. Seasonal depression is a real phenomenon, and it certainly affected me during my stay. Despite this, the UK is a beautiful place with a rich history. However, when it’s cold, it’s cold.

Tomai Ihaia stars in Hui Hoppers, available on TVNZ+ now. Photo / Supplied

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

I need order when I’m travelling so I am meticulous when it comes to packing everything I need. I do not like to overpack and carry excess things. I always organise and prepare what I need in advance. I also try to pack things that I can wear multiple times and in multiple ways. I have packing cells to help me categorise my things, which are helpful. But my biggest thing is looking at the weather patterns and packing accordingly.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

During my trip to Scotland, I went to Edinburgh where I was struck by the city’s breathtaking beauty and the palpable sense of magic that seems to span centuries. As a huge fan of the Harry Potter series, I was thrilled to discover the place that inspired J.K. Rowling’s writing. I would love to return to Edinburgh someday to experience the Fringe Festival.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

The most incredible sunset was in Whāingaroa (Raglan). There is nothing better than watching the sun go down after a long day at the beach.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Unpack and wash all my clothes.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The people. Nobody laughs at themselves as much as we do. I miss the laughter.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Japan. I have heard only great things. I have heard that their mana is a pillar of their culture. It’s one culture I’d love to experience.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

Experiencing new cultures and people.

Hui Hoppers is streaming now on TVNZ+