Novelty is what travellers are looking for in 2022, but they're not in a rush to head overseas. Photo / Jacob Nasyr, Unsplash

One of the world's largest travel websites has asked the globe how travel-ready they are for the year ahead. In spite of ongoing pressures from the pandemic, and concerns over new variants, year-end sentiment reveals the world is ready to go on holiday.

Tripadvisor surveyed 10,000 would-be travellers via the research firm Ipsos MORI in the US, UK, Australia, Japan and Singapore. All five markets showed that they are more willing to travel in 2022 and ready to spend.

However, while more people are preparing a blow-out holiday, there's one thing everyone is after: something new.

But they don't want to travel far to find it.

Almost two years of ongoing travel absence has made the heart fonder for uninterrupted time off and new destinations.

Going by travel intention versus actual travel numbers in 2019, the rebound in 2022 could surpass pre-pandemic leisure travel.

All markets showed an increase of between 2 and 8 percentage points. Singapore leads the way in travel optimism with 82 per cent of respondents saying this will be the year they travel, up 2 percentage points. Interest has increased even in countries such as the US and Japan - with meagre holiday hours.

Monitoring the sentiment of respondents, over a quarter said that travel had become more important to them post pandemic, with 27 per cent of Australians saying they were willing to spend more on a big trip now than they were in 2019.

One of the big changes since the pandemic is the appreciation for domestic travel.

2022 is the year travellers plan to spend big, but don't intend to go far. Photo / Roberto Nickson, Unsplash

Even with borders and more options for overseas travel reopening, most travellers intend to continue exploring locally. In the US and Australia around 70 per cent of respondents intend to keep exploring their own backyard, while only 29 per cent of Americans and 38 per cent of Australians said they would travel abroad.

It was the Brits and Singaporeans who are most likely to book an international holiday in 2022, with 48 and 53 per cent planning to fly this year, respectively.

"The memory of a global pandemic likely will factor into our travel decision-making for years or decades to come," said a statement from Tripadvisor.

"Choosing domestic destinations over international destinations next year seems to have a basis in how the world is handling traveling in the shadow of Covid-19"

Travelling near or far, novelty is something all travellers are after according to Tripadvisor.

Over 70 per cent of travellers say they will be using travel to seek new experiences in 2022.

Travellers intend to spend more time planning and less time travelling in 2022, says Tripadvisor. Photo / Glenn Carstens, Unsplash

Compared to an average of just 42 per cent in 2019, it's clear holidaymakers appreciate their newfound freedoms and are feeling more adventurous than ever.

Although the newfound optimism in travel isn't unanimous. Of those respondents who said they wouldn't be travelling next year around half of Singaporeans ( 55 per cent) and Australians (47 per cent) blame Covid-19 uncertainty.

Even those who said they definitely would be booking a holiday, 70 per cent said low Covid-19 rates would be a factor in choosing a destination.