Sky-high skating

Ice skating in New York is a city must-do, but you needn’t keep your skates on the ground. At 345m high and occupying the 100th floor of the 30 Hudson Yards skyscraper, Edge ice rink is officially the highest outdoor sky deck in the western hemisphere. Extending 20 metres out of the building, enjoy jaw-dropping views of the city while you skate, spin and somehow hold onto your stomach. See edgenyc.com/en

Edge ice rink is the highest outdoor sky deck in the western hemisphere. Photo / Edge NY

Sydney’s newest beach

Just when you thought Sydney had its fair share of beautiful beaches, they add another for good measure. Gracing the banks of Barangaroo Reserve, Marrinawi Cove sits smack bang in the middle of Sydney’s iconic harbour. With a shower, safety netting and skyline views, its location is well-placed for Barangaroo’s hub of shops, bars and restaurants. Visit barangaroo.com

Marrinawi Cove is Sydney's newest city beach. Photo / Getty Images

Dive in

A new A$5 million artificial dive attraction has arrived on the Gold Coast. Opening late last year, Wonder Reef sits 2.5km off the beach, featuring nine buoyant ocean-friendly structures and the chance for divers to descend 30 metres below the surface to explore them. Already thriving with marine life, it’s just 10 minutes by boat from the Gold Coast Seaway. For more see wonderreef.com.au/

Wonder Reef is a new AUD $5 million artificial dive attraction. Photo / Wonder Reef

Off-the-rails

The Orient Express – of railroad fame – is launching a new luxury yacht in 2026. Make that luxurious with a capital L. The highly anticipated Orient Express Silenseas will extend the golden age of travel from the tracks to the ocean, with itineraries and interiors inspired by the French Riviera. The impressive 220-metre-long vessel will feature 54 suites, two swimming pools, two high-end restaurants and a cleaner, greener wind propulsion system to slice through the waves. Read more at press.accor.com

Orient Express Silenseas will debut in 2026. Photo / Maxime d'Angeac & Martin Darzacq for Orient Express, Accor



