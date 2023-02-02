Treasure Island: Fans vs Faves first look. Video / TVNZ

The Treasure Island competitor reveals her most memorable holiday moments

What are your strongest memories from your first overseas trip?

I couldn’t believe just how much I hadn’t seen. I remember flying back to New Zealand with an overwhelming thirst to do it again as soon as possible – and that was only the Gold Coast!

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We stayed domestic growing up, so we drove the long distance of 6km every school holidays to a nearby beach called Glinks Gully in Northland.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My best friend Erica. Once you find a friend you can travel with, the world is your oyster – we have done so many trips and never fought.

Lana Searle is competing in Treasure Island: Fans v Faves on TVNZ 2.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

My first trip to Croatia. It was an amazing first time in Europe and first time exploring my family tree (my mother is from there). We ended up in the back roads of Makarska finding my great-grandmother’s grave (amongst a lot of snakes!)

And the worst?

A terrible cruise with an outbreak of gastro onboard.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

Two thousand pairs of underwear (I don’t know why I do this) and enough room to bring back plenty of shopping.

What was the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

I loved San Francisco. The culture, pride and vibe of such a bright city. I suppose until you visit new places you lean a lot on what you’ve seen on TV, which was not accurate. It was incredible and I can’t wait to go back.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

On the north shore in Oahu, Hawaii. I had decided to end a relationship and go on a spontaneous trip. The beautiful purple/orange sunset happened at a perfect time when I was re-evaluating how my life was, and it reminded me of how beautiful our time here is.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Quickly unpack my suitcase and hide it so I don’t keep looking at it. Then immediately book a trip elsewhere

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The coffee. Nobody does it like us!

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

The experiences, the people, the culture and, probably most importantly, the food.

