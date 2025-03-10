Discover Japan’s natural beauty

Sail full circle around Japan over nine days aboard Diamond Princess. Setting sail from Tokyo, venture to Akita, Toyama, and Tsuruga and experience authentic Japanese culture and lifestyle. Call into Sakaiminato and visit the stunning Yuushien Garden before crossing the border to Busan, South Korea, where you can treat yourself to a traditional Korean spa. Before returning to Tokyo, stop at the port in Kagoshima, a city rich in history and known for its beautiful flora.

Priced from $2716 per person, share twin for a Princess standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Tokyo, Japan, on July 1, 2025. Prices are correct at the date and time supplied and are subject to change. Contact: Princess Cruises. Call 0800 780 717 or visit princess.com

The Diamond Princess in Kagoshima, Japan

France river cruise

Spend two nights in the spectacular “City of Light” and enjoy a guided city tour of Paris’ iconic landmarks such as the recently re-opened Notre Dame Cathedral, the ever-romantic Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum before embarking on Avalon Waterways’ newest cruise. The eight-day cruise is a luxurious meander along the Garonne and Dordogne Rivers where travellers can delight in France’s celebrated Bordeaux region, famed for its legendary vineyards and wines.

Priced from $7170pp for August 3, 2025, enjoy Avalon’s signature Panorama suite, including a saving of $9184 per couple. The cruise takes in classically quaint local villages, showcasing the area’s rich history, beautiful French châteaux and culinary delights. Travellers also have the option to bike or be driven through the French countryside on shore excursions to the seaside resort town of Arcachon, well-known for its oyster harvesting. Book before April 18. Contact: Avalon Waterways. Call 0800 000 883 or visit avalonwaterways.co.nz

Join a guided visit with wine tasting at a local wine estate.

Explore the food culture of Dublin

Embark on an exquisite journey through Dublin, curated in collaboration with the city’s premier food guide, where you’ll explore the depth of Ireland’s rich and often overlooked food culture. Spend three nights at the Riu Plaza the Gresham Dublin, situated in a historic building on the famous O’Connell Street, and just moments from the city’s most prestigious shops, theatres, galleries, and iconic landmarks. Included is the Ultimate Dublin Food Tour, where you will be taken through Dublin, savouring local flavours, artisanal dairy, and fresh seafood, while uncovering the city’s finest hidden gems.

From $825 per person, this deal is on sale until March 31, 2025. Available selected dates between March 1 to October 31, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional. Contact: Flight Centre. Call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Visit Dublin, Ireland. Photo / Getty Images

Uncover Nordic wonders

Visit natural vistas and charming cities with Viking’s eight-day Nordic Wonders voyage from Bergen to Oslo or vice versa. Discover the dramatic coastlines of Norway and Denmark as you explore Scandinavia’s natural treasures.

Immerse yourself in stunning vistas as you journey through scenic landscapes along majestic fjords and winding mountain passes. Be captivated by charming cities and experience firsthand why the Danes are considered among the world’s happiest people.

Priced from A$7195 pp ($7958) in a Veranda stateroom. A companion can fly for free. Guests will also receive A$500 shipboard credit. You will get to experience Viking’s award-winning state-of-the-art ocean vessels, which are intimate yet sophisticated. Book before March 31, 2025. Contact: Viking Cruises. Call 0800 447 913 or visit vikingcruises.com.au