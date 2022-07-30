Soaking in the Polynesian Spa pools is bliss. Photo / Supplied

Learning to relax can be a game changer, and a famous Kiwi thermal pool is the perfect place to recharge, writes Kelly Makiha.

Fits of laughter.

That's how friends responded when I told them I was to spend two days at a wellness retreat - relaxing, doing yoga, meditating and learning to put myself first.

The laughs of disbelief stem from the fact that, like too many people nowadays, I lead a fairly frantic lifestyle.

There's the full-time job as a journalist, singing at functions several nights a week, being the mum of three kids, who each play up to four winter sports, and coaching or managing two children's winter sports teams.

I'm the butt of the office jokes for my work emails sometimes sent at all hours of the night and for never switching off my notifications.

I love my life and having baby twins set me up beautifully to learn to function on just a few hours sleep a night.

But it can't be good for you, right?

While I pride myself on getting things done and following in the footsteps of my productive parents - I'm faced with the reality that my dad, a man who held down two full-time jobs, died at the age of 53 probably because he was too busy to take care of himself.

A soak before a massage is a must. Photo / Supplied

My best friend, Tania Hilliam, is always on at me about slowing down, but she's a perfect example of someone who has made a lifestyle u-turn.

She has survived stage 4 bowel cancer and since her diagnosis, she researched everything you needed to do to change gears in your body. She has been cancer-free for two-and-a-half years.

She was the perfect companion for a Mindful Moments retreat at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa.

A body polish is just what the doctor ordered. Photo / Supplied

It's truly a magnificent complex and is rated among the top 10 spas in the world. It sits proudly as one of Rotorua's most successful "must dos" for not only visitors but also locals.

The spa waters are from two natural springs fed into the 28 mineral pools. There's the slightly acidic Priest Spring that's top-notch for relieving tired muscles, aches and pains while the alkaline waters of the Rachel Spring nourish skin.

Throw in some heated recliners dotted around the pools, dreamy spa therapies that will make you melt in your massage bed, some beautiful herbal teas, great coffee, smoothies and gelatos in the onsite cafe and you'll be forgiven for just wanting to hide there forever.

The healing powers of the geothermal waters can't be underestimated. Photo / Supplied

On the first day, we were greeted with the offer of some delicious tea and snacks while the 10 retreat guests got to know each other. Turns out I wasn't the only one burning the candle at both ends.

Among the group were criminal defence lawyers, a GP, a solo mum and a business owner.

Wellness expert Rachel Grunwell was looking after us for the first day. Grunwell, a former journalism colleague, had an epiphany a few years back when she realised she was living coffee-to-coffee, was stressed and wasn't particularly fit and healthy (sounds a little familiar).

She made the change and these days she's the one being interviewed and giving advice. She's gone on to make a career out of wellness coaching and has travelled the world sharing her knowledge.

Rachel Grunwell is a realistic wellness expert who has a gift not to nag. Photo / Supplied

[subs cut here for print version] Often when you have someone as drop-dead gorgeous as Grunwell trying to tell you how to live your life, what to eat and how to exercise, you want to roll your eyes and scoff "easy for you". But Grunwell has this incredible knack of being humble, real and passing on the message in a non-condescending way. [end]

After a soak and an easy-to-manage yoga session, we had a delicious lunch full of tasty power foods.

You are what you eat. Photo / Supplied

The food was among the best I've ever eaten. Photo / Supplied

On a relaxing stroll through Rotorua's incredible Redwoods, we had a session with Grunwell where we drilled down on some wellness tips.

We were asked to rate ourselves out of 10 in terms of physical activity, food and nutrition, sleep, stress, emotional intelligence, relationships and happiness.

Turns out I'm blissfully happy, have great relationships, but I'm a bit rubbish with food and nutrition and, no surprises here, shocking with sleep.

It's worth indulging in a mud wrap. Photo / Supplied

Facials at Polynesia Spa are just yum. Photo / Supplied

Sunday's programme saw long dreamy soaks in the hot pools and relaxing on the heated recliners before we were whisked away for our spa treatments.

I got a full-body stress therapy massage and it was perfect. I came away like a ball of jelly ready to take on the meditation session with retreat leader Helena Keenan.

I've never meditated in my life and my first go at it was somewhat of a fail. While it was good I was relaxed, you're not meant to actually fall asleep.

I went into the next meditation session more prepared to just be present, relax my mind and not think of anything else - and Keenan's almost magical voice helped perfectly.

It was the most calming and relaxing thing I've ever experienced and I've taken what I've learned from that session to help me sleep or just be calm in certain situations.

The retreat crew during their yoga sessions with Rachel Grunwell. Photo / Rachel Grunwell

Guests at the retreat are given goodie bags packed with gorgeous products from Pure Fiji, Waterlilly, Nellie Tier, Pure Source Rotorua, Linden Leaves and Artemis. Grunwell's book Balance: Food, Health + Happiness was also among the goodies and has been an entertaining and handy resource to look back on since the retreat.

Armed with my new tools, I'm now getting at least seven hours sleep a night and have made important adjustments to make my life healthier going forward.

Instead of wishing you had time to do something like this, make time and enjoy - it could just add years to your life.

Details

The next Mindful Moments Retreat is on August 13 and 14, followed by the last one for the year on November 12 and 13. polynesianspa.co.nz

For more things to see and do in the region, go to rotoruanz.com