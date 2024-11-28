“It’s snowing heavily here,” he said to his grandmother in a separate message.

“But don’t worry, I’ll survive, you know.”

Storm De Beul's father said his son loved to be alone. Photo / StormOutdoorsy

His parents Bout and Elisabeth told Belgian media what happened next, revealing that no one knows why Storm walked away from his shelter.

“Trees were uprooted that night. Maybe his tent also blew away and he had no choice but to start walking.”

He called emergency services to tell them he was injured but extreme weather kept them away.

When rescuers reached him the following day, October 30, they found his body some distance from his tent, his lower extremities frozen.

His mother said her son had a broken nose, suggesting a fall.

“He must have suffered for a long time and died alone.

“I keep imagining his last moments. It devastates me.”

Storm De Beul shared his adventures online. Photo / StormOutdoorsy

Frozen memories

While the rescue team were able to recover his body, they were beaten away from the scene by the weather and could not retrieve Storm’s belongings.

His father told Belgian media he would head there next spring when the thaw might uncover Storm’s last movements, revealing a key item he wanted to find.

“His videos are a priceless legacy for us,” he told Belgian news outlet 7sur7.

“But now his camera is there, somewhere in the snow, full of images from his very last trek. I would love nothing more than to get it back.

“Imagine if his camera and memory card were still there. I know the chances are slim, but I have to try.”

The grieving father said his son had “trouble connecting with people” and ”really liked being alone".

“That made him really happy,” he said of his son’s wilderness adventures.

“There, he could choose his own path, literally and figuratively.”